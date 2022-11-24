Sporting Life
Switzerland saw off Cameroon thanks to a goal from Breel Embolo (right)
xG World Cup review: Day five scorelines according to expected goals

By Sporting Life
12:09 · THU November 24, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points as day five of the World Cup begins with Switzerland securing victory over Cameroon.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Breel Embolo's goal against the country of his birth proved the difference in a contest where Cameroon were unable to turn some good first-half play into clear-cut openings.

The Indomitable Lions edged the opening period but after Karl Toko Ekambi missed an excellent opportunity (0.36 xG) in the 10th minute they failed to create another chance of greater than 0.10 xG until Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (0.20) went close just before the hour mark.

By that point the Swiss already led having converted one of their two 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) through Embolo (0.57) just after the break, meaning Manuel Akanji's miss (0.52) in first-half stoppage time counted for little.

Ultimately, a straightforward win for Switzerland.

FOOTBALL TIPS