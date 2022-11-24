What are Infogol fairness ratings?

We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Breel Embolo's goal against the country of his birth proved the difference in a contest where Cameroon were unable to turn some good first-half play into clear-cut openings.

The Indomitable Lions edged the opening period but after Karl Toko Ekambi missed an excellent opportunity (0.36 xG) in the 10th minute they failed to create another chance of greater than 0.10 xG until Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (0.20) went close just before the hour mark.

By that point the Swiss already led having converted one of their two 'big chances' (0.35 xG+) through Embolo (0.57) just after the break, meaning Manuel Akanji's miss (0.52) in first-half stoppage time counted for little.

Ultimately, a straightforward win for Switzerland.