Croatia Modric

xG World Cup review: Day four scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
14:07 · WED November 23, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points as Morocco and Croatia play out a goalless draw.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Morocco and Croatia shared the third goalless draw in a little over 24 hours of World Cup football, joinin Denmark and Tunisia, and Mexico and Poland by cancelling each other out.

In a game of few chances, the Croats created by far the best opportunity when Nikola Vlasic (58%) was denied by Morocco goalkeeper Bono from close range in first-half injury time.

The North Africans managed just eight shots equating to 0.51, an average xG per shot of just 0.06 which won't get it done.

All-in-all the result was a relatively fair one, and the game did produce the lowest combined xG total in a World Cup game so far (1.47), edging past the curtain raiser between Qatar and Ecuador (1.55).

FOOTBALL TIPS