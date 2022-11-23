Morocco and Croatia shared the third goalless draw in a little over 24 hours of World Cup football, joinin Denmark and Tunisia, and Mexico and Poland by cancelling each other out.

In a game of few chances, the Croats created by far the best opportunity when Nikola Vlasic (58%) was denied by Morocco goalkeeper Bono from close range in first-half injury time.

The North Africans managed just eight shots equating to 0.51, an average xG per shot of just 0.06 which won't get it done.

All-in-all the result was a relatively fair one, and the game did produce the lowest combined xG total in a World Cup game so far (1.47), edging past the curtain raiser between Qatar and Ecuador (1.55).