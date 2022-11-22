Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Saudi Arabia took their chances against Argentina
Saudi Arabia took their chances against Argentina

xG World Cup review: Day three scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:04 · TUE November 22, 2022

We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points as Saudi Arabia shock Argentina and Denmark and Tunisia share a goalless draw on day three of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

One of the biggest shocks in World Cup history took place on Tuesday as 33/1 Saudi Arabia beat pre-tournament second favourites and footballing giants Argentina to send a seismic shock through the tournament.

Sorry to kill the buzz, but victory for the underdogs was incredibly fortunate based on the quality of chances created in the game, firstly highlighted by the fairness rating of 37.55% - by far the lowest at the tournament and one that will take some surpassing.

Not only did the Saudis allow 2.30 xGA, but they managed to rack up just 0.15 xGF, making it the worst attacking display of any team we have seen so far. We calculate that the Green Falcons had just a 1.0% chance of scoring twice in the game, with it more likely (3%) that Argentina scored six times from their chances.

How many goals Argentina v Saudi

Overall, based on the chances created, there was just a 2.6% chance of Saudi Arabia winning the match.

Big shock, big luck.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Denmark and Tunisia played out the first goalless draw of the 2022 World Cup, with the pair very evenly matched throughout.

The teams created just one 'big chance' (+0.35 xG) each with Kasper Schmeichel making a wonderful save to deny Issam Jebali (56%) in the first half and Denmark striker Andreas Cornelius (51%) failing to adjust his feet out quickly enough to finish from close range as time ran out.

All in all, a draw was a fair result, and the 0-0 draw was in fact the fairest result of the World Cup so far according to Infogol's ratings.

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Daily World Cup best bets

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS