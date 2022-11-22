One of the biggest shocks in World Cup history took place on Tuesday as 33/1 Saudi Arabia beat pre-tournament second favourites and footballing giants Argentina to send a seismic shock through the tournament.

Sorry to kill the buzz, but victory for the underdogs was incredibly fortunate based on the quality of chances created in the game, firstly highlighted by the fairness rating of 37.55% - by far the lowest at the tournament and one that will take some surpassing.

Not only did the Saudis allow 2.30 xGA, but they managed to rack up just 0.15 xGF, making it the worst attacking display of any team we have seen so far. We calculate that the Green Falcons had just a 1.0% chance of scoring twice in the game, with it more likely (3%) that Argentina scored six times from their chances.