We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points as Saudi Arabia shock Argentina and Denmark and Tunisia share a goalless draw on day three of the World Cup.
One of the biggest shocks in World Cup history took place on Tuesday as 33/1 Saudi Arabia beat pre-tournament second favourites and footballing giants Argentina to send a seismic shock through the tournament.
Sorry to kill the buzz, but victory for the underdogs was incredibly fortunate based on the quality of chances created in the game, firstly highlighted by the fairness rating of 37.55% - by far the lowest at the tournament and one that will take some surpassing.
Not only did the Saudis allow 2.30 xGA, but they managed to rack up just 0.15 xGF, making it the worst attacking display of any team we have seen so far. We calculate that the Green Falcons had just a 1.0% chance of scoring twice in the game, with it more likely (3%) that Argentina scored six times from their chances.
Overall, based on the chances created, there was just a 2.6% chance of Saudi Arabia winning the match.
Big shock, big luck.
Denmark and Tunisia played out the first goalless draw of the 2022 World Cup, with the pair very evenly matched throughout.
The teams created just one 'big chance' (+0.35 xG) each with Kasper Schmeichel making a wonderful save to deny Issam Jebali (56%) in the first half and Denmark striker Andreas Cornelius (51%) failing to adjust his feet out quickly enough to finish from close range as time ran out.
All in all, a draw was a fair result, and the 0-0 draw was in fact the fairest result of the World Cup so far according to Infogol's ratings.