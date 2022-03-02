Germany led through Ilkay Gundogan's first-half penalty and dominated thereafter, missing countless chances.

But a raft of second-half changes from Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu changed the impetus of the match, with the underdogs coming close to an equaliser before Ritsu Doan did bring his team level in the 75th minute.

Fellow substitute Takuma Asano fired home from a tight angle eight minutes later to send the crowd wild and secure Japan's greatest ever World Cup victory.