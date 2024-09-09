Darts results: Dave Chisnall wins his second European Tour title of 2024 at the Flanders Darts Trophy

Chisnall defeated Ricardo Pietreczko 8-6 in the final to join Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright as the fourth player to win eight European Tour titles.

Competing in his 100th European Tour event, Chisnall overcame Wright and Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively earlier in the evening at the Antwerp Expo.

"I'm really happy, it means a lot to me to win this," said Chisnall, who moves up one place to sixth on the PDC Order of Merit.

"The crowd were great, they brought the best out of me all weekend. I've played a great tournament; I got lucky against Peter [Wright] but apart from that I think I deserve to win the event.

"Backstage my manager told me it was my 100th European Tour event so I said to him 'let's go win it then' and thankfully that's what I've done. I will win a TV event one day, it will happen. I won't give in until it does."

The final began with Chisnall opening up leads of 3-1 and 4-2, before Pietreczko reeled off a trio of legs to take the lead for the first time at 5-4.

Pietreczko, whose epic semi-final win over Luke Humphries saw him become the first German to reach two European Tour event finals, then took a 6-5 lead to move within two legs of a second European Tour title.

However, Chisnall landed checkouts of 87 and 115 to regain the lead before a third straight leg saw him claim the £30,000 top prize.

2024 Flanders Darts Trophy results

Final

Dave Chisnall 8-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Semi-finals

Dave Chisnall 7-5 Chris Dobey

Ricardo Pietreczko 7-4 Luke Humphries

Quarter-finals

Chris Dobey 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Peter Wright

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryan Searle

Third round

Chris Dobey 6-5 Josh Rock

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Gian van Veen

Peter Wright 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Gabriel Clemens

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Danny Noppert

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Luke Littler

Ryan Searle 6-3 Ross Smith

Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Second round

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Alan Soutar

Gian van Veen 6-3 Robert Owen

Josh Rock 6-0 Jitse Van der Wal

Chris Dobey 6-2 Kevin Doets

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Damon Heta

Dave Chisnall 6-2 James Wade

Ross Smith 6-5 Mike De Decker

Ryan Searle 6-4 Joe Cullen

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Scott Williams

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Danny Noppert 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 6-2 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Luke Littler 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

First Round

Jitse Van der Wal 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Scott Williams 6-3 Marko Kantele

Alan Soutar 6-0 Jody Tobback

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Luc Bogaert

Robert Owen 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Brian Raman

Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Martin Lukeman

Ritchie Edhouse 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Kevin Doets 6-4 Francois Schweyen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Mike De Decker 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Raymond van Barneveld 6-0 Maik Kuivenhoven

James Wade 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Wright 6-5 Brendan Dolan

Joe Cullen 6-4 Callan Rydz



