Darts results: Dave Chisnall wins his second European Tour title of 2024 at the Flanders Darts Trophy

Dave Chisnall claimed his second European Tour title of 2024 with victory at the Flanders Darts Trophy in Antwerp on Sunday.
Chisnall defeated Ricardo Pietreczko 8-6 in the final to join Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright as the fourth player to win eight European Tour titles.
Competing in his 100th European Tour event, Chisnall overcame Wright and Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively earlier in the evening at the Antwerp Expo.
"I'm really happy, it means a lot to me to win this," said Chisnall, who moves up one place to sixth on the PDC Order of Merit.
"The crowd were great, they brought the best out of me all weekend. I've played a great tournament; I got lucky against Peter [Wright] but apart from that I think I deserve to win the event.
"Backstage my manager told me it was my 100th European Tour event so I said to him 'let's go win it then' and thankfully that's what I've done. I will win a TV event one day, it will happen. I won't give in until it does."
The final began with Chisnall opening up leads of 3-1 and 4-2, before Pietreczko reeled off a trio of legs to take the lead for the first time at 5-4.
Pietreczko, whose epic semi-final win over Luke Humphries saw him become the first German to reach two European Tour event finals, then took a 6-5 lead to move within two legs of a second European Tour title.
However, Chisnall landed checkouts of 87 and 115 to regain the lead before a third straight leg saw him claim the £30,000 top prize.
2024 Flanders Darts Trophy results
Final
- Dave Chisnall 8-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
Semi-finals
- Dave Chisnall 7-5 Chris Dobey
- Ricardo Pietreczko 7-4 Luke Humphries
Quarter-finals
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Dave Chisnall 6-5 Peter Wright
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Ryan Searle
Third round
- Chris Dobey 6-5 Josh Rock
- Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Gian van Veen
- Peter Wright 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 Gabriel Clemens
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Danny Noppert
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Luke Littler
- Ryan Searle 6-3 Ross Smith
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Ryan Joyce
Second round
- Ryan Joyce 6-5 Alan Soutar
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Robert Owen
- Josh Rock 6-0 Jitse Van der Wal
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Kevin Doets
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Damon Heta
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 James Wade
- Ross Smith 6-5 Mike De Decker
- Ryan Searle 6-4 Joe Cullen
- Stephen Bunting 6-3 Scott Williams
- Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Gerwyn Price
- Danny Noppert 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
- Peter Wright 6-2 Martin Schindler
- Luke Humphries 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Andrew Gilding
- Luke Littler 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena
First Round
- Jitse Van der Wal 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki
- Scott Williams 6-3 Marko Kantele
- Alan Soutar 6-0 Jody Tobback
- Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Luc Bogaert
- Robert Owen 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Brian Raman
- Gabriel Clemens 6-5 Martin Lukeman
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-3 Daryl Gurney
- Kevin Doets 6-4 Francois Schweyen
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Jonny Clayton
- Mike De Decker 6-2 Richard Veenstra
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-0 Maik Kuivenhoven
- James Wade 6-4 Cameron Menzies
- Andrew Gilding 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Peter Wright 6-5 Brendan Dolan
- Joe Cullen 6-4 Callan Rydz
