Darts results: Christian Kist hits a nine-darter at the World Championship that wins him a share of £180,000 with Prostate Cancer UK and a member of the Ally Pally crowd

Christian Kist hit the 15th nine-darter in PDC World Championship history that also activated a £180,000 bonus from sponsors Paddy Power.
The perfect leg, which was the first on the Alexandra Palace stage since the greatest of all time from Michael Smith in the 2023 final against Michael van Gerwen, occurred in the decisive leg of the opening set against Madars Razma.
Not only does Kist go down in folklore but he also earns himself an equal share of the £180,000 nine-darter bonus along with Prostate Cancer UK and a member of the Ally Pally crowd.
This is part of the sponsor's Big 180 initiative which sees them donate £1000 for every 180 that is hit during the tournament.
More to follow...
