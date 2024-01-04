Building the perfect darts player from 180 hitting to walk-on music but where does Phil Taylor go?

In our latest darts show, major winner and pundit Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life’s Dom Newton and Chris Hammer to combine the talents of some of the greatest players past or present in an effort to create an unbeatable darting monster.

We look at prolific 180 hitters, clinical finishers and show-stopping 100+ checkout merchants as well as other categories such as on nerves of steal, stage presence, crowd popularity and walk-on music.

You may be surprised to see how the legendary GOAT Phil Taylor gets shoehorned into this while this show was also recorded before Luke Littler's astonishing emergence at the PDC World Darts Championship - or Luke Humphries' recent major-winning exploits - so don't expect to see the 16-year-old make an appearance!

WATCH 'BUILDING THE PERFECT PLAYER' BELOW OR SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW OTHER DARTS SHOWS