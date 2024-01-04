Building the perfect darts player from 180 hitting to walk-on music but where does Phil Taylor go?

If you could build the perfect darts player from scratch, who would you choose for each crucial area of the game?
In our latest darts show, major winner and pundit Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life’s Dom Newton and Chris Hammer to combine the talents of some of the greatest players past or present in an effort to create an unbeatable darting monster.
We look at prolific 180 hitters, clinical finishers and show-stopping 100+ checkout merchants as well as other categories such as on nerves of steal, stage presence, crowd popularity and walk-on music.
You may be surprised to see how the legendary GOAT Phil Taylor gets shoehorned into this while this show was also recorded before Luke Littler's astonishing emergence at the PDC World Darts Championship - or Luke Humphries' recent major-winning exploits - so don't expect to see the 16-year-old make an appearance!
Luke Littler hit the headlines for his fairytale run at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship so Paul Nicholson answers some the key questions surrounding the 16-year-old's future on and off the oche.
Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.