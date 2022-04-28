Williams has been one of the form horses so far in Sheffield, but his game deserted him in the early exchanges of this best-of-33 frames contest, the Welshman's generally reliable long game falling apart as Trump picked off his prey in predator-like fashion.

The early omens weren't good for Williams, who came off second best in an opening frame in which he had his chances, and when Trump quickly doubled his lead thanks to a well-taken run of 70 in frame two, the template for the afternoon had been drawn up.

A 2-0 lead soon became 3-0 when Trump added another break of exactly 70, and though Williams got off the mark when winning the fourth frame, he needed several chances to close the deal as his opponent made him sweat by playing on for snookers.

Williams ended the mini-session by complaining about conditions and the roll of the table, even running the cue ball up and down the cloth as Trump left the arena for the interval.

After some running repairs to the table the players returned, though Williams' own form didn't improve as Trump continued to dominate, taking the honours in frame five with the minimum of fuss.

It was more of the same for the remainder of the session as Trump's lead swelled to 6-1, with the 2019 Crucible champion putting together breaks of 54 and 62 in frames six and seven.

Williams would have been desperate to win the final frame of the afternoon, but after Trump drew first blood with 53, Williams again missed from distance to allow Trump to chalk up another frame and end the session with a significant 7-1 advantage.