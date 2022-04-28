He was undoubtedly the heavier scorer and rolled home two centuries across the final three frames, Higgins perhaps in the end relieved to get out level against an opponent whose pot success rate of 95 percent suggests he was close to his best despite struggling at times with conditions.

O'Sullivan though clicked into gear to get on the board with a break of 70 ahead of the mid-session interval and could've won the final five frames of the night, a poor positional shot in frame seven forcing him to settle for four and parity heading into Friday.

It had threatened to be a costly session for the world number one, who was visibly frustrated over his cue-ball control on a heavy table as Higgins moved into a 3-0 lead despite managing nothing more than a run of 58.

"I don't actually care to be honest with you, I'm just here to enjoy myself," said O'Sullivan after the session, as Eurosport gained behind-the-scenes access to the 46-year-old in his dressing room. "I'm just going to have fun, enjoy it. That's my motto. Life has to be good, life has to be fun, it's just a game of snooker.

"Even if it's absolutely horrendous, I'm still having fun. Basically I'm just on a holiday, 365 days a year. Every day is a holiday, and it's great when you can treat everything like a holiday. I'm enjoying it, having fun, and I don't want it to end to be honest with you. The (World) Seniors is on next week so I'm thinking of coming back down for that!

"I don't give a monkeys. The last seven years I've not actually cared, in a nice way. I'm just here to play, (to) have fun, like I was as a 10-year-old. If I win, great. If I lose, I can get over it."

O'Sullivan's carefree attitude wasn't always on display out under the lights of the Crucible's one-table set-up as Higgins scrapped his way to an early lead.

Higgins broke down on 21 in the opening frame despite having set up a good opportunity, but after moving into the lead, the first sign of what would becoming an ongoing struggle to control the white saw him leave Higgins back among the balls.

The Scot missed a tricky red along the bottom cushion but was let off the hook as O'Sullivan could only make 14 before missing a trickier pot along the same rail which appeared to drift away. This time, Higgins couldn't help but capitalise with the balls well-set, drawing first blood.

Higgins took his turn to break down on 14 in frame two and again O'Sullivan was in control, but his contribution ended at 46 when unable to leave an angle on the blue. A safety exchanged followed and it was won by Higgins, who had taken the first two frames despite a string of mistakes of his own making.

This pattern continued as Higgins sealed the third frame with a break of 58, but after an ambitious pink failed to find its target his chance for a perfect start ended, O'Sullivan stepping in with a break of 70 which saw him find real fluency at last.

O'Sullivan added a break of 54 as he bossed the next to cut the deficit to one and was level after the first century of the match, a 116 break in frame six. The pendulum having swung in his favour, O'Sullivan appeared set to make it four in a row but broke down on 55 as Higgins moved back in front, before O'Sullivan's 107 meant the session ended as it began: level, and with the promise of so much more to come.