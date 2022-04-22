Ronnie O’Sullivan continued to close in on a record-equalling seventh Crucible title at the World Snooker Championship by establishing a near-unbreachable 12-4 lead over Mark Allen.

O’Sullivan showed just how much he fancies emulating Stephen Hendry’s record and needs just one more frame from the concluding session on Saturday to reach the last eight for the 20th time. The 'Rocket' started the match by threatening a maximum break after potting 10 reds and nine blacks, and posted a further break of 131 as he cruised into a 6-2 lead at the end of the morning session. Allen won the first frame upon the evening resumption but missed the simplest of pinks with the frame at his mercy in the next, and the mistake proved pivotal as O’Sullivan cleared for 7-3 and would never look back. O’Sullivan got 88 points into another possible 147 in the next before running out of position, then capitalised on a pair of costly errors by his opponent to raise the real prospect of wrapping up his last-eight place with a session to spare. Allen prevented that embarrassment with a gutsy break of 110 but O’Sullivan took the final two frames of the evening – the last with his second century of the match – to make his progression on Saturday a formality.

Williams waltzes through Mark Williams fired some more World Championship warning shots as he turned in an ominous display to beat Jackson Page with a session to spare. The final scoreline of 13-3 in no way flattered the three-time winner who produced his best form of the season in a dazzling display that featured six century breaks, adding to the four he made against Michael White in round one. Much of the pre-match talk had centred around Williams' close relationship with Page who he described as being 'like another son', but the 2018 champion showed no mercy to the younger man who was subjected to a schooling session from the old master. Williams led 7-1 overnight having reeled off three centuries on Wednesday afternoon, and he kicked off Thursday's proceedings with another, a run of 110 underlining his early intentions. An 8-1 lead soon became 10-1 as Williams continued on his merry way, though Page displayed great character to win two frames of his own, either side of two more centuries from Williams.