Robert Milkins and Joe Perry

Snooker results: Robert Milkins pulls off comeback to beat Joe Perry at the Crucible

By Sporting Life
14:25 · THU April 20, 2023

Robert Milkins pulled off a brilliant comeback to beat Joe Perry at the World Snooker Championship, recovering from 7-2 down to eventually prevail 10-9.

Their first-round match had originally been suspended on Monday after orange powder was tipped over the table cloth by a protester, and Perry took complete control when play finally resumed on Tuesday, establishing a significant lead.

However, Milkins looked a different player when their final session began on Thursday and fought his way back into the contest with a series of big breaks that put his opponent on the back foot.

By winning three of the first four frames played on Thursday morning, Milkins reduced his arrears to 8-6 and with momentum on his side, he kept his foot firmly on the gas by adding further breaks of 53, 55 and 59.

That meant this season's Welsh Open champion had won five frames on the spin to lead for the first time, though there was still time for another twist as Perry responded to force a deciding frame with a run of 63.

Ultimately, a lapse safety shot was to prove Perry's downfall, Milkins then stepping in to sink a brilliant long red from distance which paved the way for a nerveless frame- and match-winning break of 63 that belied the magnitude of the situation.

"From 7-2 down you are pretty much dead and buried," said Milkins. "You just come out and try and make the score respectable.

"I won the first two frames but then lost the next for 8-4 which was a setback. I dug in and managed to close the gap. If I had ended up losing 10-9 after being 9-8 up, I would have been more gutted than losing 10-2.

"I tried to be more positive, playing the percentage shots but being a bit more aggressive and speeding up a bit to get myself going. I am not totally happy with the tip on my cue, it will take more time to bed in.

"I have some time to practise now and be ready for round two."

He'll face either Shaun Murphy or Si Jiahui in the second round.

World Snooker Championship: Today's schedule & results

  • Scroll down further for round-by-round draws and full tournament schedule
  • * denotes 'to a finish'

THURSDAY APRIL 20
Morning Session (9.30am)
First Round (Best of 19 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Robert Milkins 10-9 Joe Perry *

Afternoon Session (2.00pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 19/25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Mark Selby vs Matt Selt *
  • Luca Brecel v Mark Williams (Match 18)

Evening Session (7pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 19/25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Shaun Murphy vs Si Jiahui *
  • Mark Allen v Stuart Bingham (Match 21)

