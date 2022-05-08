It looked as though the 60-year-old Whirlwind, who rolled back the years with breaks of 138 and 132 in the previous rounds, was well on course for a fourth World Seniors crown when he moved into 3-1 and 4-2 leads.

However his Welsh opponent played much the better snooker across the second half of the contest as he fired in breaks of 72, 79 and then another of 83 in a deciding frame to claim the biggest victory of his career.

At 46, Walker is three months older than Ronnie O'Sullivan, who became the oldest player to win the world title last Monday.

White, who beat Peter Lines 4-0 earlier in the day, said: "I think I’m too old to play two matches in one day! You can’t take anything away from Lee; his safety was excellent, he took his chances. I’m delighted for him.”

Final Frame scores: 99(64)-29; 31-71; 73-49; 69-29; 40-99(72); 65-27; 1-62; 5-111(79); 0-83(83)

