Snooker betting tips: World Championship last-16 preview and best bets

Richard Mann nominates his best bets for the last 16 of the World Snooker Championship, kicking off with a centuries wager on Friday morning.

Snooker betting tips: World Championship 1pt Hossein Vafaei to have the most centuries in the match against Mark Williams at 15/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Pang Junxu to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan (+4.5 frames) at 11/10 (General) 1pt Over 5.5 match centuries in Shaun Murphy/Judd Trump match at 7/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Williams Friday, 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Vafaei 6/4, Williams 1/2 Hossein Vafaei and Mark Williams have previous, so the notoriously laidback Welshman might be more keyed up than usual to earn yet another Crucible quarter-final appearance. Unsurprisingly, Williams dominates the head-to-head 6-1 with Hossein Vafaei, with a couple of those wins coming in semi-finals of ranking events. This is another big match and despite making concerning noises about his eyesight in recent weeks, the suspicion is that Williams' greater big-match experience and flawless temperament will give him the edge. Bookmakers certainly agree, making Williams strong favourite. That makes sense, given the veteran mastered the wildly-talented Wu Yize in the first round. Nevertheless, Williams was outscored in that match, with the young Chinese making two centuries to Williams' one.

Mark Williams

Given Vafaei is a notoriously heavy scorer himself and knocked in four tons in his win over Barry Hawkins, VAFAEI TO MAKE THE MOST CENTURIES IN THE MATCH looks the bet at 15/8. Vafaei is also a 6/5 chance to have the highest break in the match – another seemingly solid play. CLICK HERE to back Vafaei to have the most centuries in the match with Sky Bet

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu Saturday, 14:30

Sky Bet match odds: O'Sullivan 1/6, Pang 7/2 The Ronnie O'Sullivan bandwagon has quickly started rolling again following his facile 10-4 comeback win over Ali Carter in round one. If O'Sullivan was rusty in the first session, the second was very close to vintage Rocket as he knocked in three centuries to reel off five frames without reply. In truth, he didn't meet a great deal of resistance from Carter who was largely disappointing, but there was no mistaking O'Sullivan's quality and he suddenly looks a genuine contender. We shouldn't be surprised given he has been world champion seven times already, but this is the first time he has played competitively since January. One suspects O'Sullivan will continue to get better and better, but outwardly at least, he is putting putting very little pressure on himself and continues to play down his chances. I don't believe a word and have long thought fresh is best when it comes to the particular demands of this tournament. However, I don't expect his second-round tie with Pang Junxu to be a walk in the palk and will be backing the impressive Pang to cover the handicap.

Pang Junxu scored a big win in round one

Pang took a while to warm to the task in round one, but his burst to beat Zhang Anda 10-7 from 7-5 behind was hard to fault, nor the breaks of 58, 102, 55 and 65 that helped him get over the line. He displayed a really good level of composure to win a couple of close frames in the second session of that contest, all the more meritorious when you consider Pang had never previously won a match at the Crucible. Pang's two previous visits here saw him lose 10-9 to Robert Milkins last year, and 10-7 on his Crucible debut against O'Sullivan in 2023. Pang shaped really well in that aforementioned clash between the pair, and it's worth pointing out that he has two wins over O'Sullivan already from only five meetings. Clearly, beating O'Sullivan on the biggest stage will require another big step forward, but I'd argue that Pang's run to the semi-finals of this season's Northern Ireland Open, when just losing a close match to eventual winner Kyren Wilson, highlights he is still very much on the upgrade. He ought to give O'Sullivan a game, and PANG (+4.5 FRAMES) ON THE HANDICAP makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Pang (+4.5 frames) with Sky Bet

Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump Sunday 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Murphy 9/4, Trump 1/3 A real battle of the titans await, with two of the heaviest scorers in the game locking horns in the tie of the second round. 2019 champion Judd Trump was deeply impressive when routing Zhou Yuelong 10-4 on Wednesday, registering five centuries in the match and four in the second session alone, including three in succession. It was a devastating display from Trump, but Shaun Murphy was rightly pleased with his comfortable beating of Daniel Wells where he himself stroked in three tons. Both men look to have their games in good shape, but Trump has had the wood over Murphy of late. In fact, you have to go back to the 2022 UK Championship for Murphy's last victory over Trump, though he did beat Trump at the Crucible a year earlier.

Shaun Murphy impressed in round one