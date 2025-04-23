Ronnie O'Sullivan's comeback tour enjoyed the perfect start as the seven-time champion thrashed Ali Carter 10-4 in the World Championship at the Crucible.

Playing his first competitive snooker since early January, O'Sullivan looked better the longer the match went on, not dropping a single frame in Wednesday's second session and finishing with a couple of virtuoso centuries. Resuming with a slender 5-4 overnight lead following a patchy opening session which Carter ended by winning the final two frames, O'Sullivan was in scintillating, ruthless form, suggesting his bid for a record eighth world title will be hard to derail. Perhaps more exciting for snooker fans were his post-match comments, an apparently content O'Sullivan committing to snooker for at least the next couple of years.

'I want to play for as long as I can' O'Sullivan told the BBC afterwards: "I didn't have no expectations, so there was really no nerves going through the body. Coming here I didn't expect to perform well based on the last three or four years. "I want to play for as long as I can. If everything went great, I could probably get five to six years. If it doesn't, I said I will still commit to two years, just focus on playing and give myself every opportunity to try and finish on a nice feeling.

"Ali had his chances yesterday and on another day he would've taken them and maybe been 6-3 up. I was fortunate in that respect. I cued a lot better than I did yesterday. I loved being out there. "I lost the buzz for the game. I've always loved the game, but you lose the buzz for the game when you're not able to play the shots that make the game how you enjoy playing the game."

If O'Sullivan was feeling any early nerves, they were soon settled when he dominated the opening frame of the day, a break of 59 enough to do the job. From there, the Rocket had lift-off, and he quickly followed up with a rapid run of 117 to extend his lead to 7-4. Carter finally had a good chance to get back into the match in the next frame, but a bad miss to centre opened the door for another O'Sullivan counter, which this time came in the form of a 74 clearance. The fat lady was now clearing her throat and O'Sullivan was suddenly buzzing round the table, all the grace and touch of old on show as he finished off with twin tons, a break of 123 followed by a clearance of 131 to put the seal on a quite majestic performance. ‘My game is the best it has ever been’ There was fighting talk from 2005 champion Shaun Murphy who brushed aside Crucible debutant Daniel Wells with ease. Wells managed three centuries in the match, but Murphy made three himself and a series of other big breaks in a bloodless display.

