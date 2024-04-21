The debate surrounding the World Championship's future at the Crucible comes round every April, but it's now more heated - and divided - than ever before.

SHOULD SNOOKER LEAVE THE CRUCIBLE?

Days before signing an 'ambassadorial agreement' in Saudi Arabia, the Rocket claimed he didn't like the Crucible for logistical reasons, branding the 17-day event a 'massive circus', and feels his prefered locations have the resources to do it 'properly'. However, while O'Sullivan's comments angered and disappointed many snooker fans, there is certainly plenty of weight to the rationale of moving the pinnacle of the sport away from a 980-seat venue when its contract expires in 2027 on its 50-year anniversary. For example, Alexandra Palace in London is able to accommodate over 2,000 fans for the Masters, while the invitational Hong Kong Masters drew a record crowd of 9,000 when it was last held in 2022. It speaks volumes that two of players that have been involved in has more war of words with O'Sullivan than anyone else in the sport - Shaun Murphy and Ali Carter - both agree that change is required. At the World Championship media day, 2005 champion Murphy told Sportinglife: "I don't want it to leave here. I want it to stay forever. It's very, very special. But it can't stay as it is. "It's our biggest event in our smallest venue and in the world we live in, in the arenas we fill around the world with thousands and thousands of people, that can't continue. "There are just 980 something seats out there in the Crucible and every one of them get sold out in a heartbeat. We could sell this place 10 times over if you wanted to, and it cannot continue for too long." Worlds being overtaken? Carter, who was beaten by the Rocket on both of his World Championship final appearances and also in the climax of this year's Masters, said: "It's got to move for me. For the event to build. "I'm not saying it's a good move in the sense of nostalgia and history, but if you want to grow an event into a truly global event with bigger audiences, better hospitality, It's got to move to a bigger venue for me. "Obviously, I love playing here. It's nothing against the Crucible, but we've been here 40 odd years. If you do the same thing for 40 years, you're only going to get the same thing aren't you? "It's a great event, but you know, if it does move, then it has the chance to build momentum. "Look at the Masters, you know, now that's probably for me, a bigger event than this event. The support it gets, the spectators, the venues bigger, it's in London. "Maybe if it does go abroad they'll find the right home for it and it can grow." Change is inevitable Four-time Crucible champion John Higgins admits he feels the same buzz 30 years after his debut but isn't expecting the event to stay here. He said: "I think it's inevitable it will be moved. The landscape of snooker might look different in three or four years. We just need to move with the times. It has been an unbelievable place to play snooker and I've been lucky enough to win the event. It just feels like the sport is bigger than one venue to hold the World Championship. "People will be looking at the bottom line, whether it's Sheffield City Council giving more money or Saudi Arabia or China, it will come down to who offers the most." Allen in agreement Mark Allen echoed a similar vibe, adding: "I love the history of the Crucible and everything that has happened there. I am a traditionalist in the sense that I love the long format and the proper test the World Championship brings, but things move on and change. "If we go somewhere else and it means more money and it is better for the long-term future of the sport, why not move? "If we are able to go to arenas that can hold triple what the Crucible can, why wouldn't we? I don't see a lot keeping us at the Crucible bar the history." Case for defence However, there are some leading names in the sport who feel the soul of the venue shouldn't be underestimated in any future decision making. Three-time world champion Mark Williams used to favour change but told Sporting Life on the eve of this edition: "I've done a big U-turn. I mean it's my least favorite venue to play in. I've said that from day one. "But I've always said when it goes down to one table it turns into the best arena. "I think years ago I thought it'd be good if it left but I've done a U-turn. I think it should stay here.