Ronnie O’Sullivan becomes ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority

O’Sullivan won the inaugural World Masters of Snooker event in Riyadh last month and suggested this week that Saudi Arabia should be considered as a future host of the World Championship, which starts in Sheffield on Saturday.

As well as a second edition of the World Masters of Snooker – which will double its prize for potting the controversial golden ball at the end of a maximum break doubled to USD 1million (£805,000) – Riyadh will also host its first ranking tournament, the Saudi Arabia Masters, in August.