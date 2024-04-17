Ronnie O’Sullivan becomes ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority

Ronnie O’Sullivan has signed an ‘ambassadorial agreement’ with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority which commits the world number one to playing in all official events in the kingdom for the next three years.
O’Sullivan won the inaugural World Masters of Snooker event in Riyadh last month and suggested this week that Saudi Arabia should be considered as a future host of the World Championship, which starts in Sheffield on Saturday.
As well as a second edition of the World Masters of Snooker – which will double its prize for potting the controversial golden ball at the end of a maximum break doubled to USD 1million (£805,000) – Riyadh will also host its first ranking tournament, the Saudi Arabia Masters, in August.
The agreement also means O’Sullivan, who pulled out of seven ranking tournaments this season, mainly for medical or mental health reasons, will make regular trips to the kingdom to coach and foster aspiring talent.
O’Sullivan said: “Playing in Riyadh last month was an amazing experience. I love the atmosphere and the enthusiasm of the fans.
“We can make snooker huge in Saudi Arabia. So I am excited by this chance to work to grow the sport there and the opportunity to coach the best young talent and pass on my experience.”