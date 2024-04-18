We're obsessed by the World Snooker Championship aren't we?

It goes beyond just a high regard or even a love for many of us. It definitely crosses the line into fixation, as we once more head into Sheffield's heady fortnight. And do you know what? I think we're quite right to be that way too. Make no mistake, this is a monumental event, not just in snooker but across all of sport. I know that many of you like me will effectively have your months and years, indeed your lives, mapped out by sport.

Predicting the World Snooker Championship 2024!

If it's the depths of winter, it's Six Nations rugby. Spring means Aintree and Augusta. High summer is the green grass of Wimbledon and the Open Championship. Wonderful constants that keep us chugging along, just about on the straight and narrow, even when we're being swept along by life's erratic currents. The World Championship is a perfect example. It's the middle of April. It's Sheffield time. We're ready to hunker down for 17 long days and nights and immerse ourselves in an event that lasts as long as the Olympics – and we don't have to wait four years for every edition. Some of you will be lucky enough to have a golden ticket for the Crucible. If so, it won't be just a trip or a visit to Sheffield in the offing for you. It's always been deeper than that. Snooker fans go on pilgrimage to south Yorkshire. All the things that matter most in this sport have happened in that room in the last half century. Terry Griffiths telling David Vine: "I'm in the final now, you know." Alex Higgins crying for his baby. An ashen-faced Steve Davis barely able to speak as Dennis Taylor waves his cue in the air and waggles his finger. Joe Johnson shaking his head, smiling, as he clears the balls for the most surprising of triumphs. Stephen Hendry winning and winning, and then winning some more. In more recent times we've had Stuart Bingham claiming a fairytale world title success and saying "winner, winner, chicken dinner" on television straight after. Mark Williams, fuelled by kebabs and sweets, beating John Higgins in surely the greatest final of them all. Snooker's most dramatic day, in the middle of a global pandemic, with a deciding frame between Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill that brought both players to their knees. Ronnie O'Sullivan winning his seventh world title and collapsing into the arms of Judd Trump.