World Snooker: Day four best bet (April 19)

Jack Lisowski and Matthew Stevens both love to attack so while their first-round tie may be unlikely to provide us with a world champion in-waiting, entertainment should be guaranteed.

Lisowski's season has never quite taken off following three finals in the previous campaign, but he reached the semi-finals in Wales, lost a deciding frame to Martin Gould in Turkey, and won another couple of matches in Gibraltar. He's looked back to his best among the balls lately with 14 centuries since the Masters and is tempting enough at the same odds to make three of his own.

But Stevens, sharp from qualifying where he saw off Ali Carter to earn a measure of revenge for final-frame defeats to the same player in the final two events of the regular season, can chip in too. He made three centuries in that match, four in total across his three qualifiers, and is now back for another crack at this with some substance to his form.

Stevens has 57 centuries to his name at the Crucible and given his propensity to play on the front foot, an open, free-flowing game looks likely. Four centuries is nevertheless a lofty target but there were two in seven frames the first time this pair met, and that speaks to how well their games complement each other. Whether this is one-sided in Lisowski's favour or runs and runs, playing over the centuries lines appeals.