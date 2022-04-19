Check out our daily best bet for the World Snooker Championship, where fireworks are on the agenda when Jack Lisowski makes his entrance.
Jack Lisowski and Matthew Stevens both love to attack so while their first-round tie may be unlikely to provide us with a world champion in-waiting, entertainment should be guaranteed.
Lisowski's season has never quite taken off following three finals in the previous campaign, but he reached the semi-finals in Wales, lost a deciding frame to Martin Gould in Turkey, and won another couple of matches in Gibraltar. He's looked back to his best among the balls lately with 14 centuries since the Masters and is tempting enough at the same odds to make three of his own.
But Stevens, sharp from qualifying where he saw off Ali Carter to earn a measure of revenge for final-frame defeats to the same player in the final two events of the regular season, can chip in too. He made three centuries in that match, four in total across his three qualifiers, and is now back for another crack at this with some substance to his form.
Stevens has 57 centuries to his name at the Crucible and given his propensity to play on the front foot, an open, free-flowing game looks likely. Four centuries is nevertheless a lofty target but there were two in seven frames the first time this pair met, and that speaks to how well their games complement each other. Whether this is one-sided in Lisowski's favour or runs and runs, playing over the centuries lines appeals.
First round (best of 19)
Morning Session: 1000 BST
TV Channel: BBC Two/Eurosport
Afternoon Session: 1430 BST
TV Channel: BBC Two/Eurosport
Evening Session: 1900 BST
TV Channel: BBC Four/Eurosport
* Denotes final session of match
Scottish Open hero Luca Brecel will start as hot favourite (4/9) when he takes on Noppon Saengkham in the first round on Wednesday.
Brecel has enjoyed a strong campaign that also saw him reach the final of the UK Championship and the semi-finals of the recent Tour Championship. Nevertheless, his form has been much more erratic since Christmas and he is still searching for his first win at the Crucible after four first-round defeats.
In 2017, Brecel led Marco Fu 7-1 before eventually losing 10-9, and he could be vulnerable to the generally reliable Saengkham who looked in good touch when coming through qualifying, beating Daniel Wells and Gibraltar Open winner Robert Milkins.
Saengkham routed Shaun Murphy 10-4 at the Crucible in 2020 before taking Mark Selby to a deciding frame in the second round, and his game certainly appears suited to the multi-session format matches of the World Championship.
With Brecel still needing to prove that is the case for him, and that he can get that first Crucible win under his belt, he looks awfully short at 4/9, with Saengkham rating big value at 2/1.
* Denotes final session of match
