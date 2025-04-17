O'Sullivan is expected to compete in the tournament, despite having not played competitively since early January, and will renew hostilities with Carter who came through Judgement Day with a comfortable 10-5 victory over He Guoqiang.

Last year's champion Kyren Wilson will kick off his title defence again Lei Peifan on Saturday morning, while world number one Judd Trump will take on Zhou Yuelong.

Tour Championship winner John Higgins has drawn Joe O'Connor, with Mark Selby up against Ben Woollaston.

World Snooker Championship draw