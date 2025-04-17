Menu icon
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter before the Masters final
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter will lock horns again

Ronnie O'Sullivan draws Ali Carter in World Championship first round at the Crucible

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Thu April 17, 2025 · 11 min ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan will face old foe Ali Carter in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre.

O'Sullivan is expected to compete in the tournament, despite having not played competitively since early January, and will renew hostilities with Carter who came through Judgement Day with a comfortable 10-5 victory over He Guoqiang.

Last year's champion Kyren Wilson will kick off his title defence again Lei Peifan on Saturday morning, while world number one Judd Trump will take on Zhou Yuelong.

Tour Championship winner John Higgins has drawn Joe O'Connor, with Mark Selby up against Ben Woollaston.

World Snooker Championship draw

  • (1) Kyren Wilson v Lei Peifan
  • (16) Jak Jones v Zhao Xintong
  • (9) Neil Robertson v Chris Wakelin
  • (8) Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
  • (5) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter
  • (12) Zhang Anda v Pang Junxu
  • (13) Si Jiahui v David Gilbert
  • (4) Mark Selby v Ben Woollaston
  • (3) John Higgins v Joe O'Connor
  • (14) Xiao Guodong v Matthew Selt
  • (11) Barry Hawkins v Hossein Vafaei
  • (6) Mark Williams v Wu Yize
  • (7) Luca Brecel v Ryan Day
  • (10) Ding Junhui v Zak Surety
  • (15) Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells
  • (2) Judd Trump v Zhou Yuelong
