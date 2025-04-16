World Snooker Championship qualifying results: Wu Yize denies former Crucible runner-up Matthew Stevens

Stevens had looked on course for a place in the main draw when working his way into a 7-5 lead, despite his opponent having knocked in three of four centuries he compiled in the match.

However, Wu turned the contest on its head with a run of four frames on the bounce to move 9-7 in front, only for Stevens to rally gamely, a break of 67 taking the match to the decider.

It was Stevens who held the early advantage in the final frame, building up a healthy lead, but he couldn't finish the job and with the aid of a tremendous pot on the final green, Wu secured his place at the Crucible.

"I am very happy. I thought I was going to lose, he gave me too much pressure and I made mistakes in the last frame. I didn't think he would give me one more chance," Wu told World Snooker Tour.

On a night of drama, Matt Selt pulled off a terrific comeback to deny Jimmy Robertson.

Things were looking grim for Selt when he trailed 8-3, but Robertson slowly started to unravel and went on to miss a crucial pink in the decider which handed his opponent an unlikely victory.

Things were more straightforward for Pang Junxu who beat Jamie Jones 10-6, while maximum man Jackson Page lost out to Joe O'Connor who turned in a polished display to win 10-7.

Former runner-up Ali Carter booked his Crucible ticket with a comfortable 10-5 defeat of He Guoqiang, similarly Hossein Vafaei who breezed past Wang Yuchen 10-4.