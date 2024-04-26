John Higgins has no plans to quit snooker and feels the Crucible will 'retire before I do'

John Higgins insists he still has a future in snooker believes the 'Crucible will retire before I do.'

There had been mounting speculation earlier month that the Scottish legend, who is one of the fabled 'Class of 92', could be nearing the end of his illustrious career after suggesting this could be his 'last crack' at winning a fifth World Championship. On Thursday afternoon, Ronnie O'Sullivan spoke about rumours that Higgins and Mark Williams may instead be joining a potential breakaway snooker tour in the coming months and later that evening the Wizard of Wishaw, who joined the Rocket in the second round of this year's tournament with a 10-6 triumph over Jamie Jones, stated he definitely won't be quitting the sport anytime soon.

😢 "The Crucible will be retired before I retire from snooker."



John Higgins gives a touching tribute to the World Championship's spiritual home and insists he's not quitting the sport despite recent rumours. pic.twitter.com/RUsEhaeIL5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 26, 2024

However, he also used the moment to express his sadness that snooker's spiritual home seems likely to lose the World Championship when its current deal expires in 2027. Higgins lifted the trophy here in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011 but suffered the agony of losing four finals including three in a row to Mark Selby, Mark Williams and Judd Trump from 2017 to 2019. The nine-time Triple Crown winner, who is appearing in his 30th World Championship, said: "No, I won't retire. I think this venue will be retired before I retire. "Yeah, it's a shame. But all the noises coming out from the important people from within the game, it seems we'll be leaving here in about three years' time, which would be a shame because I've spent tears, joy, everything rolled into one here. "My whole life has revolved around this venue and it'll be a sad day when it leaves. But I'm so lucky that I've won it here multiple times.

SHOULD SNOOKER LEAVE THE CRUCIBLE?

"You can look at the great players that haven't won it and that might be something they may look back on the rest of careers, even if they do become a world champion at another venue that isn't the Crucible. "That would be a shame for all of those people because to be standing here Bank Holiday Monday with a trophy aloft is an unbelievable feeling." Higgins didn't speak about reports of a breakaway tour but asked if he was concerned about dropping out of the world's top 16 for the first time since 1995 – which would happen if he loses in the second round to Mark Allen – he said: "No, that's not part of my thinking. I think there could be some changes in the next month or two but who knows."

Ronnie O'Sullivan spoke about rumours that Mark Williams and John Higgins could join a breakaway snooker tour.



Asked about his future moves, he said: "I want to have fun, I want to be looked after and pampered." pic.twitter.com/ssrfjhwwF6 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 25, 2024

O'Sullivan had earlier told a press conference: "There's talk that they (Higgins and Williams) might be going to another tour, so maybe they will be playing but maybe not on the WST Tour. So I think they'll be playing, but maybe somewhere else. "Every player has the right to do what they want to do like in golf. Each sportsman is a business, whether you like it or not and it’s just like any other job – if you get a better offer, you’re going to go. "What is a better offer? For some people it might be a reduced schedule, it might be more money. Everyone has a different idea of what is right for them and everyone has the right to make that decision for themselves. There’s 128 players and each player has the right to decide how they operate." Asked if he'd join, the Rocket added: "I’ll go wherever I’m looked after and wherever I feel like I’m valued. For me, I just want to play snooker, I want to have fun, I want to be looked after and pampered. Anyone who wants to pamper me and look after me, I’m your man. "The bottom line is, you’ve got to be prepared to walk away. If I didn’t get what I want, am I prepared to walk away from the sport? The answer is yes."