John Higgins is bidding for a fifth world title
John Higgins is bidding for a fifth world title

John Higgins has no plans to quit snooker and feels the Crucible will 'retire before I do'

By Chris Hammer
18:44 · FRI April 26, 2024

John Higgins insists he still has a future in snooker believes the 'Crucible will retire before I do.'

There had been mounting speculation earlier month that the Scottish legend, who is one of the fabled 'Class of 92', could be nearing the end of his illustrious career after suggesting this could be his 'last crack' at winning a fifth World Championship.

On Thursday afternoon, Ronnie O'Sullivan spoke about rumours that Higgins and Mark Williams may instead be joining a potential breakaway snooker tour in the coming months and later that evening the Wizard of Wishaw, who joined the Rocket in the second round of this year's tournament with a 10-6 triumph over Jamie Jones, stated he definitely won't be quitting the sport anytime soon.

However, he also used the moment to express his sadness that snooker's spiritual home seems likely to lose the World Championship when its current deal expires in 2027.

Higgins lifted the trophy here in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011 but suffered the agony of losing four finals including three in a row to Mark Selby, Mark Williams and Judd Trump from 2017 to 2019.

The nine-time Triple Crown winner, who is appearing in his 30th World Championship, said: "No, I won't retire. I think this venue will be retired before I retire.

"Yeah, it's a shame. But all the noises coming out from the important people from within the game, it seems we'll be leaving here in about three years' time, which would be a shame because I've spent tears, joy, everything rolled into one here.

"My whole life has revolved around this venue and it'll be a sad day when it leaves. But I'm so lucky that I've won it here multiple times.

SHOULD SNOOKER LEAVE THE CRUCIBLE?

"You can look at the great players that haven't won it and that might be something they may look back on the rest of careers, even if they do become a world champion at another venue that isn't the Crucible.

"That would be a shame for all of those people because to be standing here Bank Holiday Monday with a trophy aloft is an unbelievable feeling."

Higgins didn't speak about reports of a breakaway tour but asked if he was concerned about dropping out of the world's top 16 for the first time since 1995 – which would happen if he loses in the second round to Mark Allen – he said: "No, that's not part of my thinking. I think there could be some changes in the next month or two but who knows."

O'Sullivan had earlier told a press conference: "There's talk that they (Higgins and Williams) might be going to another tour, so maybe they will be playing but maybe not on the WST Tour. So I think they'll be playing, but maybe somewhere else.

"Every player has the right to do what they want to do like in golf. Each sportsman is a business, whether you like it or not and it’s just like any other job – if you get a better offer, you’re going to go.

"What is a better offer? For some people it might be a reduced schedule, it might be more money. Everyone has a different idea of what is right for them and everyone has the right to make that decision for themselves. There’s 128 players and each player has the right to decide how they operate."

Asked if he'd join, the Rocket added: "I’ll go wherever I’m looked after and wherever I feel like I’m valued. For me, I just want to play snooker, I want to have fun, I want to be looked after and pampered. Anyone who wants to pamper me and look after me, I’m your man.

"The bottom line is, you’ve got to be prepared to walk away. If I didn’t get what I want, am I prepared to walk away from the sport? The answer is yes."

Does snooker need a Luke Littler to grow the sport?

World Snooker Championship: Draw and round-by-round results

ROUND ONE

Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)

  • (1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
  • (16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
  • (9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
  • (8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
  • (5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O’Connor
  • (12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
  • (13) John Higgins v Jamie Jones
  • (4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
  • (3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
  • (14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
  • (11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
  • (6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
  • (7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
  • (10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
  • (15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
  • (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

ROUND TWO

Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)

  • David Gilbert v Robert Milkins (16)
    April 25-26
  • Stephen Maguire v Shaun Murphy (8)
    April 26, 27, 28
  • Joe O'Connor v Kyren Wilson (12)
    April 27, 28, 29
  • (13) John Higgins/Jamie Jones v (4) Mark Allen
    April 27, 28, 29
  • (3) Judd Trump v Tom Ford (14)
    April 25, 26, 27
  • Jak Jones v Si Jiahui
    April 26-27
  • Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham
    April 27, 28, 29
  • Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)
    April 28-29

QUARTER-FINALS

Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)

  • David Gilbert/Robert Milkins v Stephen Maguire/Shaun Murphy (8) (QF 1)
  • Joe O'Connor/Kyren Wilson (12) v (13) John Higgins/Jamie Jones or (4) Mark Allen (QF 2)
  • (3) Judd Trump/Tom Ford (14) v Jak Jones/Si Jiahui (QF 3)
  • Jack Lisowski/Stuart Bingham v Ryan Day/(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS

Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 (SF 1)
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (SF 2)

FINAL

Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

