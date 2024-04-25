Ronnie O'Sullivan quest for a record-breaking eighth World Championship title got off to a flying start with a 10-1 victory over Jackson Page - and afterwards admitted he wants to lift more trophies into his 50s.

The Rocket, who is also bidding to win all three Triple Crown titles in a single season for the first time in his legendary 32-year career, headed into the second session of his first-round encounter holding an emphatic 8-1 lead over the Welsh youngster and therefore was never at risk of falling at this hurdle for just the fifth time. During the first session on Wednesday, O'Sullivan fired in four half-centuries plus a break of 122 although his 22-year-old opponent, who is widely tipped for a bright future, did avoid a rare Crucible whitewash thanks to a superb break of 142 in the seventh frame.

Asked about his future moves, he said: "I want to have fun, I want to be looked after and pampered." pic.twitter.com/ssrfjhwwF6 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 25, 2024

Have you ever heard Ronnie O'Sullivan quite so bullish about his own achievements and ability? A clear desire that he wants to break even more boundaries in snooker and win world titles into his 50s. pic.twitter.com/kycXszXv9h — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 25, 2024

Well that was ominous! Ronnie O'Sullivan blitzes Jackson Page to reach round two of the World Championship.



Page's only frame was a stunning 142 break - the highest of the match. pic.twitter.com/TOfp7y1jpi — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) April 25, 2024

O'Sullivan wasted little time in getting the job done will also be overwhelming favourite to defeat his next opponent Ryan Day when the pair collide on Sunday/Monday and advance to a 22nd quarter-final in his 32nd consecutive appearance. An extremely bullish Rocket, who has won five tournaments this season and also reached the Tour Championship final recently, told the BBC: "‘I’ve just started working with Nic Barrow, my coach who knows my game inside out. I’ve decided I can’t really coach myself anymore, but I’ve felt pretty much as good the last couple of weeks on the practice table as I have the last six or seven years. ALSO READ: RONNIE O'SULLIVAN'S TRIPLE CROWN TIMELINE AND CAREER STATS

Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing an eighth world title and a 24th Triple Crown

"I don’t lie when I say I’m not playing well, I know a lot of people think I am but I’m not a liar, I think most people know what by now. "I say what I feel and I don’t care if I leave myself vulnerable. I have the confidence to back it up, I know the ability is there. It’s just about finding the right formula. That’s what I’m always trying to do. Just keep going. "I’ve already broke the rules for snooker. I’m still going at 48. I’m just seeing what’s possible now. What is possible in this game? How long can you keep going for? Can I win a World Championship at 50? Who knows? I’m probably the only player that’s able to do that so let’s see, let’s have an experiment.

Ronnie O'Sullivan: "I don’t regard myself as the greatest of all time. Statistically I suppose I am."



The Rocket trying his best to play these stats down ahead of his quest for more snooker history at the Crucible. pic.twitter.com/wCjSMTWaaE — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 24, 2024

"To do what I’ve done in this season in your whole career, over a 30 year career, to win what I’ve won this season, you’d have had a great career. I’ve been doing that for 30 years. "I’ve had the greatest career of any other snooker player. How many people can say they’ve been the best or most successful at their job ever? I have to pat myself on the back because I don’t, I’m always pretty hard on myself. But the reality is no one’s achieved what I’ve achieved on the table statistically. I’m not a statistics guy, but I know you people are so you like to hear numbers. For me I just want to enjoy it. Keep playing. But what’s possible? I don’t know.

Competing in his 32nd successive World Championship, this is the first time Ronnie O'Sullivan has ever had the chance to win all three Triple Crown titles in one season.



It's been one of his greatest ever campaigns at the age of 48 and his stats have been incredible. pic.twitter.com/v5zADyf9Bk — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 24, 2024

"If I’d had my head straight for 30 years I could have won 10 or 12 world titles, who knows. But it’s great to find out, let’s see what can happen." Day had dominated the closing stages of his first round match against 15th seed Barry Hawkins on Wednesday evening by taking the last five frames to win 10-8. WATCH: WHERE ARE THE NEXT SNOOKER STARS COMING FROM?

