Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Jimmy White
Jimmy White

Jimmy White apologises for swearing live on air during Eurosport coverage of World Snooker Championship

By Sporting Life
23:43 · FRI April 29, 2022

Jimmy White has apologised after his X-rated rant was inadvertently broadcast during Eurosport's coverage of the World Snooker Championship.

The popular Whirlwind didn't realise he was still live on air when he swore during a gripping semi-final between Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins at the Crucible on Friday.

White, who has been on commentary duty, was heard ranting "I can't work under these f***ing conditions" and although it remains unclear what conditions he was referring to, the clip subsequently went viral on social media.

The incident was compared to the time darts commentator Wayne Mardle accidentally swore live during his days as a player in a post-match interview before he uttering his now famous phrase: "Why wasn't I told?"

White took to Twitter later in the evening to offer his apologies, writing: "I wanted to offer my sincerest apologies for my unacceptable language earlier today and for any offence caused. Hope this didn’t affect anyone’s enjoyment of the coverage and can continue to look forward to an exciting last few days.

Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White faced each other in four finals in the 1990s
CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT WHITE'S FAMOUS FINALS

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....