The popular Whirlwind didn't realise he was still live on air when he swore during a gripping semi-final between Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins at the Crucible on Friday.

White, who has been on commentary duty, was heard ranting "I can't work under these f***ing conditions" and although it remains unclear what conditions he was referring to, the clip subsequently went viral on social media.

The incident was compared to the time darts commentator Wayne Mardle accidentally swore live during his days as a player in a post-match interview before he uttering his now famous phrase: "Why wasn't I told?"