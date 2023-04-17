Much has been made of the 31-year-old’s immense potential throughout his career but since 2018 he’s finished runner-up in seven tournaments – six of which were ranking – while this season he’s reached three semi-finals, including the UK Championship and the Masters.

Every fellow professional, pundit and snooker fan are seemingly all in agreement that when he finds the mental strength to complement his talent and win his first then the floodgates will open to greater riches.

However much this kind of pep talk is flattering about his abilities, Lisowski finds it all as tiresome as the current darts world champion did during a similarly lengthy wait to fulfil his promise.

Smith, who first burst onto the scene when knocking Phil Taylor out of the 2014 World Championship, lost his first eight major finals between 2018 and 2022, including two on the biggest stage of final.

Everyone involved in darts kept telling him if he kept knocking hard enough, the door would finally be blown off its hinges and as it turned out, they were right.

Success at November’s Grand Slam of Darts at the age of 32 broke his duck and just over a month later he defeated Michael van Gerwen in spectacular circumstances to become world champion and the world number one.