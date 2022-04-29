Snooker’s biggest tournaments will continue to be broadcast by BBC for another five years - but John Virgo and Dennis Taylor will leave the commentary team after the end of the 2022/23 season.
The World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters will receive comprehensive live BBC television coverage and online streaming until 2027 following an extension to the current deal which was due to end next year.
However, the BBC are looking to for younger voices to shake up the commentary in future years and the legendary duo won't be fighting the decision.
Virgo has become one of the most iconic 'voices of snooker' since the 1980s and his catchphrase of 'where's the cue ball going' is one of the most famous in BBC sports commentary history.
Taylor, 73, is also a widely popular presence in the Beeb's commentary box for the major televised tournaments but snooker fans will need to prepare for change.
Virgo told The Telegraph: "I wouldn’t have been like this 30 years ago, I would have been fighting my corner.
“But I’ve realised – and it’s taken me a long time to realise it – not to get caught up in something you have no control of.
“I can’t have any bad feelings. Maybe it’s a working-class attitude I’ve been brought up with but there’s b******s all I can do about it, so why get bothered? I’m not going to go round on my hands and knees begging for a job. I’m past that. So I’ll just get on with what I’m doing, enjoy it and treasure every moment.
"I understand that you get over a certain age and they want to try something different."
The 76-year-old did however express interest in bringing back snooker-based gameshow Big Break which pulled in over 10 million weekly viewers during it's heyday in the 1990s.
He said he would be keen to team up with comic Jim Davidson again, bringing back to iconic presenting duo who entertained viewers over a total of 222 episodes.
Virgo added: "Jim is a comic genius. Yet he can’t appear on television because he has a black mark against his name. It’s understandable. I just feel it’s a waste of a talent.’’
On the new BBC deal, WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: "Extending this partnership demonstrates what a successful relationship we have built with the BBC over a period of more than 50 years. Our relationship allows us to tap into the huge reach that only the BBC can deliver while providing world class sporting drama to BBC audiences.
"Snooker belongs on the BBC and it’s important for our sport to be seen by a massive audience throughout the UK. Millions of people enjoy snooker’s biggest events on the BBC and the quality of their production is outstanding. BBC’s coverage is an integral part of the rich history which surrounds our Triple Crown tournaments."
Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport said: “It’s wonderful news for snooker fans across the UK that the Triple Crown events will remain free-to-air. We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with WST and delighted to see it continue to 2027.”
