The World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters will receive comprehensive live BBC television coverage and online streaming until 2027 following an extension to the current deal which was due to end next year.

However, the BBC are looking to for younger voices to shake up the commentary in future years and the legendary duo won't be fighting the decision.

Virgo has become one of the most iconic 'voices of snooker' since the 1980s and his catchphrase of 'where's the cue ball going' is one of the most famous in BBC sports commentary history.

Taylor, 73, is also a widely popular presence in the Beeb's commentary box for the major televised tournaments but snooker fans will need to prepare for change.

Virgo told The Telegraph: "I wouldn’t have been like this 30 years ago, I would have been fighting my corner.

“But I’ve realised – and it’s taken me a long time to realise it – not to get caught up in something you have no control of.

“I can’t have any bad feelings. Maybe it’s a working-class attitude I’ve been brought up with but there’s b******s all I can do about it, so why get bothered? I’m not going to go round on my hands and knees begging for a job. I’m past that. So I’ll just get on with what I’m doing, enjoy it and treasure every moment.

"I understand that you get over a certain age and they want to try something different."