Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates for Derby day from Epsom Downs

The Trackside Live team were back at Epsom Downs to bring you their views from the parade ring on Derby day. Recap the day plus results, replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates...

1. SONDAD 11/2

2. Invictus Gold 28/1

3. Partisan Hero 11/1

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Winning reaction Joanna Mason: "He’s just a big, lovely horse and nothing seems to faze him. "I can’t thank the owners enough for letting me ride him. Winners like this make the sun shine, whatever the weather. "The whole team just love him."

Verdict Gold Star Hero and Saint Lawrence best pair.

Parade ring updates 9 Topwarrior - needs run. 8 Sondad - has size and scope, might need another run. 6 Partisan Hero - muscular and well, fine. 10 Eye Of Dubai - should improve for another run. 14 Solar Aclaim (below also) - increasingly on toes. 7 Gold Star Hero - looks in good order, likeable. 5 Apollo One - not as fit as he could be; one for later in the season. 14 Solar Aclaim - muscular and plenty of definition behind. 11 Badri - fit and well, looks well. 16 Saint Lawrence - fit and strong, likeable type. 4 Kylian - still not appealing in the paddock, has looked better in the past. 3 Fine Interview - fine limbed, slender type, fit and fine. 13 Strike Red - backs up quickly; doesn’t appeal, poor in the coat.

1. TOO SOON 17/2

2. Night Breeze 15/2

3. Bulletin 15/2

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Winning reaction Josh Moore: "Rhys rode him the last day and said a mile six he thinks is too far, two furlongs out last time he looked the winner, so the obvious thing to do is come back two furlongs. The thing is he's quite ground dependent. We've run him plenty on the good ground, he's ran okay but he doesn't excel on it; he's probably become quite well handicapped now because of that. He won a win and you're in here for the Derby, he didn't take up that engagement but he was quite badly handicapped and, as a result, he's probably found his level. "We were a bit worried on Tuesday, he worked really disappointingly, but the rain was forecast, we took his bloods and thankfully yesterday morning they were okay so we decided to run him. "He [Fentiman] hasn't [ridden for the stable before]. Jamie is a big fan of him and he had no weight, there's not many jockeys now with the stupid rule that there are no saunas anymore, there's no one that can do 8-8 really and he can claim an extra 3 lb of it so it made sense. He gave him a very good ride so it went well. "We had a real bad run. We won the Whitbread at the end of April and since then we didn't have a winner until Plumpton last week, we've had a few since then but......there weren't many that ran with chances but the ones that have been running didn't take their chances so they hadn't been firing but hopefully things will pick up."

Verdict Give It To Me Oj and Spinning Wheel best pair.

Parade ring updates 2 Spinning Wheel - two handlers, but just nice and keen rather than overwrought, likeable. 8 Antrim - okay, others preferred more. 15 Bulletin - fit and fine. 13 Too Soon - also very fit from the yard, little keen. 6 Dancing In Paris - needs the run. 10 Give It To Me Oj - hard fit, plenty to like. 9 Night Breeze - best of the Williams runners over last two days, better level of fitness. 11 Max Mayhem - on toes, but looks in good order. 3 Military Academy - solidly built, muscular type. 14 Gordon Grey - makes plenty of appeal; very athletic and fit. 5 Lord Melbourne - still not presenting that fit; will keep coming forward. 16 Hengest - tall and slender, backs up quickly and fit. 7 Asgard's Captain - looks in good order, fit and well.

1. FOLK PAGEANT 5/1

2. Silver State 20/1

3. Pendella 9/1

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Winning reaction Charlie Johnston: "When she won first time out this year at Lingfield I thought I had a very well handicapped filly on my hands, she went to Southwell a few weeks later and ran an absolute stinker and at that point I thought maybe I don't know what's going on here! "So, we left her for a while, brought her back at Newmarket; expectations were low there, I was hoping that the step up in trip would bring about some improvement but without having found a clear explanation for why she ran so badly at Southwell but since then she's just took off and improved with every week. "I've just had a laugh with him now, Hector Crouch won on him at Chester, came back in and said 'lovely filly, really like her, ground was a little on the slow side, I think she'll be much better on better ground'. So I said to Rowan beforehand 'Hector says this won't go a yard on the ground but we'll have a go and see how we get on' and Hector said 'I was turning round Tattenham Corner just watching her go further and further clear of me up the straight'; clearly all ground comes alike to her. "Will she go up enough to get into a Golden Gates? She might. Before today I was thinking we'll go a mile and a half sooner rather than later and she'll improve again for that, whether it was just the conditions, I thought at the furlong pole she was going to win five or six lengths, she was a bit out on her feet the last 50 yards. So if she can get in the Golden Gates, she'd probably go there. Who knows where her ceiling is, when these fillies get on a roll and start improving it takes a lot to stop them."

Verdict Lake Como best.

Parade ring updates 10 Pendella - playing about in paddock, pawing, has done this before but hard like. 7 Hell Yeah He Did - will improve for the run although not entirely unfit. 11 York Tower (below also) - settling well in paddock. 5 Silver State - small, scrappy type, fussy in head and a little strong, others preferred. 1 Allegresse - tall, slim gelding. Very fit, presents this way. 3 Tailgunner Joe - small type, doesn’t tend to jump out in the paddock and doesn’t again for all he’s fine. 9 Folk Pageant - backs up quickly and very fit, muscular. 4 Starlight Time - needs the run. 2 Lake Como - makes appeal early, strong muscular sort, likeable type. 11 York Tower - very fit but living on his nerves a bit and needing a lead in paddock which has helped.

1. CHRISTMAS DAY 7/1

2. Maltese Cross 12/1

3. James J Braddock 9/1 For those that missed the announcement - 7 Benvenuto Cellini declared a non-runner after a stewards' enquiry as his 'chance was materially affected at the start'.

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Winning reaction Ronan Whelan: "Just very surreal, it just all went too easy and felt so smooth. I knew when the rain come my lad would love it. It's a weird thing to say but I had a really good feeling down at the start and the horse was lovely and calm, he felt great going to post and I knew when I got beside Wayne and I got into my flow, I knew that I was going to run a big race after a couple of furlongs. Obviously you never count your chickens until you've passed the line. "I'm on the fourth string so obviously I've a lot less pressure if things don't go right, sure it's not the end of the world with no one expecting too much. Aidan told me 'you jump and go forward, Wayne will probably end up making it' and it worked out like we thought it would. He's just done it easy and so smooth! "We walked the track earlier and I thought on the fresh ground it was fine. We didn't see any advantage from going from so far in to so far out. My horse went a little bit right with me and there was company there so I didn't want to bring him over to the rail then and be on my own, I was in a rhythm where I was and I found a nice lane and he just went and won the Derby! "The beauty about riding for Aidan is he fills you with confidence, don't be afraid to go, these are fit, they'll stay; he'd rather you get them going than keep sitting for too long. It's hard to explain but you know when you go for them and they pick up, sometimes when you go and they're floundering this is going to be a long last furlong. When I went for him, every time I gave him a squeeze he was coming forward and forward. I knew on the ground I didn't think anyone was going to blitz down. "I've been lucky enough, I've had some big days but in a first jockey position you feel the pressure a lot more and then there's a huge burst of emotion and relief. Today was very cool and smooth, the race couldn't have gone any better and it just felt like a bit of work!"

Christmas Day wins the Derby

Verdict James J Braddock best, Maltese Cross second choice.

Parade ring updates 7 Benvenuto Cellini - doesn’t stand out like he did at Chester, angular type, has filled out since juvenile, only fine. 10 James J Braddock - makes plenty of appeal, big, imposing individual, strong and muscular, two handlers but not turned a hair. 12 Pierre Bonnard - big, strong horse, hasn’t developed a lot from two to three but was always impressive as a juvenile. No fitness queries. 3 Ancient Egypt - fit and strong, always been a good looking individual. 5 Balzac - fit and well, holds his own against a lot of these, no issues. 9 Item - very fit again; notably filled out into his frame, was quite lanky at York. 4 A Taste Of Glory - tense and tight through neck and shoulders, needs to settle. 1 Action - probably best sighted appearance this season but doesn’t stand out against stablemates; no issues with cheekpieces. 14 Rebel Rocker - Green and still inexperienced, heavy set, makes little appeal. 11 Maltese Cross - makes plenty of appeal, tall, slender type, has a bit of presence, and maturing - getting more professional. 13 Poker - fit and fine, doesn’t overly stand out. 2 Alderman - lovely physical; slender frame, one for the notebook going forward - likeable type and fit. 6 Bay Of Brilliance - doesn’t stand out physically against these; smaller type, a little busy. 8 Christmas Day - not turning a hair in preliminaries, middle distance physical, hasn’t improved considerably from York but solid and fit enough. Waiting for rugs to come off.

1. ARKLOW LAD 7/1

2. Vintage Clarets 11/1

3. Lexington Blitz 17/2

4. Stormy Impact 17/2

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Winning reaction Harry Davies: "It was pretty straightforward for me, I had a very good draw. My horse is always sharply away, was able to hold a nice position on the fence and once he hit the two pole in that sort of race, you just go for it and see what happens and just delighted that he's got his head in front, we fancied him coming into today. "I was more focused on keeping my horse in a rhythm [than watching the other group] and making sure I kept my slot, I had a couple of horses in front of me; the gap was probably just about enough to get him through. I know my horse has got plenty of speed and I was also riding him to hit the line as well, you don't want to overcook it, especially on ground like this. But he loves ground like it is today and it's good to get a winner for The Horse Watchers on Derby day. "I won on him off a very low weight at Pontefract and I was very impressed with him that day because I was drawn 10 and had to use a lot of petrol and he was impressive to win in the way he did and there probably wasn't another horse in the race that I'd rather ride than this fellow. When he had the lower weight and Chris Dixon asked me to ride him it was a yes for sure. "I think the horse, since Pontefract, his confidence has been really high. The team at home tell me he's matured mentally an awful lot, there's nothing fazed him here today and he was a pretty push button ride. I think when he's got the slower ground it really unlocks his potential."

Harry Davies celebrates Dash success on Arklow Lad

Verdict Kinswoman and Stormy Impact best pair.

Parade ring updates 5 Eclairage - looks well, okay. 4 Cindy Lou Who - a little plain through the coat, okay. 17 Dream Composer - always presents plain, fine for him. 11 Star Chorus - strong and muscular, likeable attitude. 13 Betsen - fit and fine. 3 Lexington Blitz - touch heavy, others appeal more. 2 Another Baar - okay after a break, will tighten but not unfit. 10 Ziggy's Triton - okay, no more than that. 8 King Of Light - needs the run. 9 Rogue Enforcer - muscular, okay. 6 Stormy Impact - looks well again, caught the eye last time and does so again. 20 Almaty Star - looks a touch heavy. 18 Rhythm N Hooves - fit and fine. 14 Arklow Lad - looks plain, especially as paddock pick last time at York. 16 Emperor Spirit - muscular and ready to go. 19 Vintage Clarets - fit and strong; no issues. 1 Democracy Dilemma - a little busy and keen, tight enough muscle wise. 7 Kinswoman - very fit and has quality, catches the eye.

1. BAY CITY ROLLER 17/2

2. Jan Brueghel 9/4

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Winning reaction George Scott: "This is a flagship race, a race we grew up watching and to win it is amazing, it's a bit of an out of body experience. I just pray one day that we turn up at the races and no one would want to get out of their cars because it's so horrible because that is when Bay City Roller comes into his own, he's an incredibly tough horse. He loves racing, loves training and was able to show his quality today. "David Loughnane slightly put a spanner in the works but we were quick to realise that filly hangs left and she was the best filly in the race and we didn't want to carry on down there; when he [Murphy] came out of the weighing room I said 'we stick to the plan'. Epsom has ridden the stands' side all meeting, you always stick to the stands' side when there's rain, she was a complete one off - we stuck to the plan, he came up the middle and he was much the best horse on the day regardless of where he went. "He's a hard horse to give a break to because he just tears the whole place down, you can't catch him and he's very, very fresh so we'll probably keep him ticking over in case we get some rain this summer but fundamentally he's got to work back from the Arc, his whole preparation will be a prep run for the Arc and then the Arc de Triomphe itself. If it wasn't summer fast ground you would consider having him ready for the King George in case but he won't run on summer ground in the King George; fundamentally all roads will lead to the autumn."

Bay City Roller is out on his own in the Coronation Cup

Verdict Convergent best.

Parade ring updates 5 Jan Brueghel - shown the most progression from a paddock perspective over the years; used to be very green and gawky. Self assured and athletic these days, plenty to like. 6 Lambourn - having a little whinny from time to time, less imposing than stablemates. Fine. 4 Illinois - stands out of the O’Brien trio but always will do; impressive physical. Always presents heavy. 1 Bay City Roller - looked outstanding at the Curragh, very different weather conditions. Doesn’t stand out in a quality field here; for all he’s fine. 2 Calandagan - doesn’t tend to stand out in a paddock, weak neck; standard for him. No fitness questions. 3 Convergent - impressed at Newbury, has quality about him. Very similar again, fit.

1. SPARKS FLY 7/2

2. Love Dynasty 10/1

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Winning reaction Laura Pearson: "When it came down to it it's just not complicated for her, she always runs her races like that. We had a bit of a think about whether we wanted to pull out to the middle but inevitably we would have rolled back to that rail; I knew she would handle the bends, it was never going to unbalance her so I thought let's keep it easy and stay up that rail. "This might sound a little bit egotistical but I don't think I've ever got jumpy on this filly because I know what I've got underneath me and I know she's not the type of horse that needs horses around her to put her best foot forwards, if she's happy, she does the best she can. This race last year I was probably not as hard as I needed to be early on meaning that we were shuffled back a lot further and I didn't want to make that mistake again today. She used to run a little bit keen under me, I never used to want to rile her out of the gates, but as she's grown up she's really matured so that's not been a problem so I just wanted to make sure I was out in front. She's probably got plenty left underneath her again after this. She's been incredible at home, Kayleigh who rides her every day has been saying she's been absolutely tanking up that gallop so I was never in doubt. "Relief. I had the Group 3 with her in France but I really wanted to get the monkey off my back and get it into the UK and I think last year I was questioning whether to hang my boots up would be the next step and I think today has brought that hunger back for me. I broke my neck [at Epsom], my saddle slipped about two furlongs out so I ended up breaking my C7 on my neck; it was a long rehab back from that and I found not physically but mentally was a long way back, I was slower in my brain but now I seem to have switched back on so hopefully my results will follow. I think I've only had 3 rides since I broke my neck at this track and I'm not one to think about the negatives."

A delighted Laura Pearson pats the winner Sparks Fly

Verdict Princess Child* best overall; good demeanour and fitness. Shes Perfect negative. *Withdrawn at the start on veterinary advice.

Parade ring updates 4 Breckenbrough - neat little filly; fit and well. 9 Pacific Mission - very fit but looked the same at York; slender framed type. 7 Princess Child - straightforward demeanour, looks well. 1 Sparks Fly - workmanlike appearance; always the same, not a negative. Fit and well. 5 Love Dynasty - might improve for another run; yards horses can look heavyset but could be a concern. 6 Pina Sonata - needs the run. 8 Shes Perfect - very on toes, two handlers, needs to settle once saddled as expending plenty of energy. 3 Betty Clover - always presents the same, lovely little filly, no change to normal appearance.

1. TEN BOB TONY 11/2

2. Witness Stand 12/1

3. Poet Master 11/1

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Winning reaction Kieran Shoemark: "A few of us did discuss it in the weighing room, we went out and walked the track yesterday, you've got to come over a little bit further today but there's no question about it, it's certainly quicker ground up towards the stands' side. It [the fresh strip of ground on the inside rail] is kind of irrelevant because we didn't use it yesterday so it's still fresh ground, we didn't touch it yesterday so we were always going to come over and there's no doubt it's quicker ground. "It was really smooth. He jumped nicely from the gates. I was aware that Billy was going to go forward and I wanted to drop in behind him; Billy Garritty ended up getting that position but he wasn't able to lay up and halfway down the back I was able to sneak in front of him. I knew they were going to dart straight over so I just wanted to get a nice, clean run and I was able to get it. He's a horse that's all about rhythm; when you have to stop and check he dislikes that a lot but it was very smooth and that's important to this horse and, ultimately, he stays well and he likes the soft ground so it all worked out well. It felt like a three horse race, it felt like only three of us got into it. "I galloped Shes Perfect a couple of times before her seasonal return and I suspected she was going to come on for the run. Paddy Bradley was very kind to her I thought and I've since sat on her and she's definitely taken a step forward. The ground is a little bit of an unknown but she's got good gate speed and I think it pays to be on the pace and we'll see how she gets on."

Ten Bob Tony snatches a thrilling win at Epsom

Verdict Never So Brave best.