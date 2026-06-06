Rest of Epsom review on Betfred Derby day as Arklow Lad wins the Dash

A review of the rest of the action on Betfred Derby day at Epsom.
Arklow Lad shows Dash under Davies
Arklow Lad (7/1) came fast and late under Harry Davies to land the Betfred "Dash" Handicap at Epsom for Mick Appleby and the Horse Watchers at Epsom on Saturday.
With sprinters strewn all over the track on a rainy Derby day the picture changed inside the final furlong as the stands' side horses came to the fore.
Arklow Lad, drawn in 20, was one of those and he got a dream split up the rail as he chased long-time leader Lexington Blitz.
The four-year-old got there to win by three quarters of a length from Richard & Peter Fahey's Vintage Clarets, who followed the winner up the stands' rail from stall 18, with Lexington Blitz third.
Stormy Impact, also trained by the Faheys, ran on for fourth.
Davies said: "It was pretty straightforward for me, I had a very good draw in 20. We all knew the pace was going to be tough to keep up with, this horse is very fast.
"He was off a nice weight and had the right sort of profile. It was important I stuck to my guns and pinned him to the fence."
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