Sparks Fly saves ground and makes all to win Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom

David Loughnane's six-year-old mare took the field along from the outset but when they swung into the home straight the whole field, bar the winner, went to the far side in the wet conditions.

However, Pearson stuck to the inner rail and it soon became clear she was miles clear on her own inside the final furlong as the chasing pack failed to make inroads after losing ground going over to the stands' side.

Love Dynasty (10/1) stayed on best to lead home the stands' side group under Billy Loughnane for second.

With Princess Child withdrawn at the start only seven ran, meaning a 10p Rule 4 and two places for each-way bets.

Pearson said: "First winner at Epsom, this is the place I broke my neck so great to come back in a winner instead.

"She's aged like fine wine, she's improved every year. She likes to do her own thing. I questioned it, I turned round twice to double check.

"I knew they'd go over but I just had to be brave. She's a trooper."