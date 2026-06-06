Ten Bob Tony pounced for a last-gasp success in the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes

Kieran Shoemark put Ten Bob Tony’s head in front on the line to win the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes at Epsom.

It was a race in which few got into it, the first three home leading the field to the stands’ side rail as they turned in. Witness Stand was the hare and did his best to stay there, the strong-travelling Poet Master backing out of it inside the final furlong. However the 11/2 winner had the reserves to throw down one final challenge and it carried him to a nose success. Ten Bob Tony won the race last season when it was staged as the John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock Park. He was halved in price to 50/1 for the Queen Anne by Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

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