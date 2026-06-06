Ten Bob Tony pounced for a last-gasp success in the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes

Kieran Shoemark put Ten Bob Tony’s head in front on the line to win the Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes at Epsom.
It was a race in which few got into it, the first three home leading the field to the stands’ side rail as they turned in.
Witness Stand was the hare and did his best to stay there, the strong-travelling Poet Master backing out of it inside the final furlong.
However the 11/2 winner had the reserves to throw down one final challenge and it carried him to a nose success.
Ten Bob Tony won the race last season when it was staged as the John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock Park. He was halved in price to 50/1 for the Queen Anne by Paddy Power and Sky Bet.
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The winning rider said: "A few of us did discuss it in the weighing room, we went out and walked the track yesterday, you've got to come over a little bit further today but there's no question about it, it's certainly quicker ground up towards the stands' side.
"He deserved this. He's a wonderful horse and everything just went to plan. We got a lovely tow into it, he stays the trip well and enjoys the conditions underfoot."
Winning trainer Ed Walker told ITV: "He was gutsy today. He won the race last year at Haydock and we were a bit sad it wasn't back there but conditions really suited him today and Kieran gave him a peach of a ride. It was great.
"He needs a bit of ease in the ground and seven furlongs which is a very annoying distance. He needs everything to go right and today it did. The Foret is probably his race, the Maurice De Gheest over six-and-a-half possibly too."
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