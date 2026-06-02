Betfred Derby tips: Alex Hammond preview

Our columnist with her thoughts on a Classic weekend at Epsom and Constitutio River's performance in France on Sunday.

Just how good is Constitution River and what did you make of Sunday’s 1-2-3 for Ballydoyle in the French Derby? It was a tactical masterclass from the whole Ballydoyle team to aid and abet Constitution River in his quest to win the Prix du Jockey Club from his dreadful draw in 15. There are smarter race analysts than me who have better described the planning and perfection of the masterplan, and perfection is a high bar to clear, but that’s exactly what it was. I watched the race with awe and appreciation as the team played the rest of the field and achieved the desired outcome. Given a kinder draw such a precision plan would not have been necessary but Constitution River is far too good a horse not to have a classic victory on his CV and to have won it given the obstacle in his way upgrades it further. I was lucky enough to be at Chester to see Constitution River in the flesh and he’s breathtakingly beautiful. So, an Aidan O’Brien 1-2-3, and let’s not forget that son Donnacha saddled the fourth horse home too.

CONSTITUTION RIVER WINS THE QATAR PRIX DU JOCKEY CLUB! 🏆🇫🇷

It’s Epsom week and O’Brien looks to have a stranglehold on the middle-distance Classics yet again. Is the chestnut Benvenuto Cellini your idea of the Derby winner? He is I’m afraid, but I’ve been banging that drum for a while. Like his much admired stablemate he also oozes class, and has great presence, albeit he’s not quite in that same league, but few are. His only disappointing run came in ground that would have seen tame 4x4’s flounder, and whilst anything other than an eye catching win the Chester Vase would have been disappointing, he will have learned plenty from his spin round the Roodee. Heavy rain eased ground conditions at Epsom earlier in the week and I don’t think that will be a huge inconvenience unless they get significant further downpours.

Benvenuto Cellini - favourite for the Betfred Derby

Who could be the main dangers and is there an each-way alternative you like the look of in the colts’ Classic? Item is his obvious main danger after his win in the Dante, albeit he’s not as battle hardened as the favourite. Maltese Cross has obvious claims too after his exploits around Lingfield which indicates Epsom should suit him fine. If all goes well with Benvenuto Cellini I only see him playing a minor role rather than winning it though. If he’s there at the business end, he’s a hardy scrapper and will put his head down and fight. My each-way play will be ANCIENT EGYPT. I was a fan of Lazy Griff for trainer Charlie Johnston last year and he outran his odds to finish second at 50/1, so let’s hope this horse can run well at double figure odds too, although sadly not that sort of price (he’s 12/1 with Sky Bet at the time of writing). This colt cost 1.1m guineas as a yearling and is bred to be a Classic contender. He’s by the mighty Frankel out of a mare who is a full sister to the great race mare Midday. Multiple Group 1 winner Midday has Epsom coursing through her veins too having finished second to Sariska in the Oaks and runner-up to St. Nicholas Abbey in the Coronation Cup. Let’s hope some of that has passed to Ancient Egypt.

Where will your money be going in the Betfred Oaks? It’s hard to overlook Amelia Earhart after her victory in the Cheshire Oaks, a race that has been a good stepping stone to Epsom in the past, including for team Aidan O’Brien most recently with Minnie Hauk last year. O’Brien looks to be in a strong position to repeat that achievement 12 months on. She’ll relish a stamina-sapping contest. Legacy Link has all the ingredients to make a Classic winner being by Dubawi out of a full sister to Frankel and she will be better for getting the freshness out of her at York when she won the Musidora at the Dante Meeting. THUNDERING ON’s dam won a Group 1 over a mile-and-a-quarter but her grandam was a successful middle distance stayer, albeit at a more modest level. Joseph O’Brien’s filly steps up from ten furlongs and the manner of her most recent win over that trip suggests an extra couple of furlongs will be fine. She’s my each way pick and her trainer has claims of winning an Oaks and a Derby this weekend, with James J Braddock representing him in the colts' Classic on Saturday.

Jan Brueghel ridden by Ryan Moore wins the Betfred Coronation Cup ahead of Calandagan