The 2026 Betfred Derby: A second Derby for Frankel could be imminent, especially now Aidan O’Brien is involved

Our Ben Linfoot looks at Frankel’s potential influence on the Betfred Derby while considering commercial sensitivities in the stallion-making race.

No Galileo? No problem. Wind the clock back five years and there was a glimmer of hope for everyone in competition with Aidan O’Brien when it came to the Betfred Derby. Serpentine (remember him?) proved to be Galileo’s fifth and final Derby winner and with the super stallion at the end of his career there appeared to be a gap in the market. No son of Galileo had come forward and put his hand up for the top job at Coolmore and that meant two behemoth non-Coolmore stallions, Frankel and Sea The Stars, could pave the way to Derby riches for other racing operations. Indeed, in 2021, Adayar won for Frankel, Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, while the following year it was the turn of Desert Crown, his sire Nathaniel, Saeed Suhail and Sir Michael Stoute. However, a changing of the guard it wasn’t. Back roared O’Brien and Coolmore with three Derby winners on the trot; Auguste Rodin thanks to Deep Impact, City Of Troy who won for American Triple Crown winner Justify and last year Lambourn, for Australia, a son of Galileo. Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy were out of Galileo mares. Lambourn was O’Brien’s 11th winner of the Derby, but he still cites his first, Galileo, as his best. His exploits at stud certainly back that up – siring 100 individual Group 1 winners a staggering achievement – and for all of his sons that ended up at Coolmore, it’s his finest son, Frankel, standing at Banstead Manor for Juddmonte, who looks to have the best chance of following in his footsteps by siring multiple Derby winners. In some ways it’s surprising he has just the one to his name so far in Adayar, but, like his father, Frankel has that quality of imparting stamina into his progeny even if the dam excelled over shorter trips.

Adayar won the Derby for Frankel in 2021

Breeding Galileo with speedier mares became a golden goose for Coolmore, the examples endless, Ruler Of The World (out of a miler) and Anthony Van Dyck (out of a sprinter) the best Derby-winning evidence, while, of course, Frankel himself was out of a sprinter in Kind. For proof that Frankel is a chip off the old block look no further than Adayar and also his Irish Derby winner, Westover. Adayar was out of a miler in Anna Salai and Westover’s dam, Mirabilis, won over both seven furlongs and a mile. Such a quality increases his chances of Derby success and this year he has a handful of chances going forward to Epsom following Tuesday’s forfeit stage, including the first two in the betting; Benvenuto Cellini and Item. O’Brien’s Benvenuto Cellini has already proven his stamina for the Derby trip having run out a decisive winner of the Boodles Chester Vase, over the extended 1m4f under a penalty, and he’s very much out of a speedy mare, the scintillating 2018 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf winner Newspaperofrecord. Having a Derby-winning son of Frankel in the Coolmore breeding sheds would add another dimension to the roster in the post-Galileo era and you do wonder how much an influence that has had on him being the chosen one. Benvenuto Cellini’s claims are obvious and so are Item’s, the second favourite, Andrew Balding’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes winner a potentially crucial future stallion for Juddmonte, as well, after his York success. He still has to prove himself at a mile-and-a-half, especially given he was so impressive over the extended 10 furlongs at a speed track like York, but the Frankel factor gives him hope of staying even if his dam, Capla Temptress, was an out-and-out miler. It’s not just about the first two in the betting for Frankel as he has some interesting outsiders, too; Ancient Egypt for Amo Racing and Charlie Johnston, the Newmarket Stakes winner, Action for O’Brien and Coolmore, the Dante runner-up who is a three-parts brother to Lambourn, and Proposition for the same stable, the Chester Vase runner-up who is closely related to Magical and Rhododendron. While a win for Juddmonte or Amo Racing with their sons of Frankel would bring some welcome variety to the Derby roll of honour, it looks ominous that O’Brien has three of his progeny lined up, amongst others, as he bids for a record-extending 12th success in the race. It’s odds-on one of Benvenuto Cellini or Item wins, the strongest of hands for Frankel. And if he’s to get close to his own sire Galileo’s record of producing five Derby winners, the time for number two is now.