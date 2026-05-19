Betfred Derby and Oaks fields take shape after latest scratchings

The Betfred Derby and Oaks fields are taking shape after the latest scratchings saw 22 colts left in the Derby with 16 fillies in the Oaks.
There were no unexpected scratchings taken out with Water To Wine the most high-profile Derby defection while the Prix de Diane-bound Diamond Necklace was taken out of the Oaks as expected.
That leaves Chester Vase winner Benvenuto Cellini as the clear favourite for the Derby, but he could still be joined at Epsom by fellow Chester winner Constitution River who has been left with the option despite looking likely to head to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club.
Their trainer Aidan O'Brien has a strong hand in the Oaks as well with Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart heading the betting for the fillies' Classic.
THE 2026 BETFRED DERBY
16.00 BST, Epsom Downs, Saturday June 6
- Action (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Alderman 3 9 2 Mrs J. Wood Richard Hannon
- Amadeus Mozart (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Ancient Egypt (IRE) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Charlie Johnston
- A Taste of Glory (GER) 3 9 2 Green Team Racing Andrew Balding
- Balzac (GER) 3 9 2 Mrs Jane Chapple-Hyam Jane Chapple-Hyam
- Bay of Brilliance 3 9 2 Valmont Ralph Beckett
- Benvenuto Cellini (IRE) 3 9 2 Brant/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Causeway (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Christmas Day (IRE) 3 9 2 Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Westerberg/Brant Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Constitution River (FR) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Endorsement (IRE) 3 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Hawk Mountain (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Item 3 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding
- James J Braddock 3 9 2 Mr Kevin Blake Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
- Maltese Cross (FR) 3 9 2 Mr George Waud William Haggas
- Pierre Bonnard (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Poker (IRE) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited K. R. Burke
- Proposition (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Rebel Rocker 3 9 2 Miss Jennifer Dorey Faye Bramley
- Saxon Street (IRE) 3 9 2 Marcstown Ltd John & Thady Gosden
- Shosholoza (IRE) 3 9 2 Rectory Road/Palmer/Slattery/O'Brien Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
22 entries remain after May 19 scratchings deadline
Latest Betfred odds: 2/1 Benvenuto Cellini, 4/1 Item, 6/1 Constitution River, 10/1 Pierre Bonnard, Maltese Cross, 14/1 James J Braddock, 16/1 Hawk Mountain, Bay Of Brilliance, Saxon Street, 20/1 Ancient Egypt, 25/1 Action, 33/1 Endorsement, Christmas Day, 40/1 Causeway, 66/1 Amadeus Mozart, Proposition, Shosholoza, 100/1 Poker, Rebel Rocker, 150/1 Balzac, 200/1 A Taste Of Glory, Alderman.
THE FOLLOWING 19 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: Cannes (IRE), Del Maro (GER), Domenico Contarini (IRE), Flushing Meadows (USA), Golden Story (IRE), Gonna Fly (IRE), Guildmaster (IRE), Isaac Newton (IRE), Italy, Joulany (IRE), King's Trail, Limestone (IRE), Maho Bay, Morshdi, Port Ferdinand (IRE), Port of Spain (IRE), Puerto Rico (IRE), Shaihaan (IRE), Water To Wine (FR).
THE 2026 BETFRED OAKS
16.00 BST, Epsom Downs, Friday June 5
- A La Prochaine (FR) 3 9 2 Wathnan Racing Ralph Beckett
- Amelia Earhart (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Beautify (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Camelot Queen (IRE) 3 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Cameo (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Drop Dead Gorgeous (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Earth Shot (IRE) 3 9 2 Paul & Sally Flatt, Childwickbury Stud William Haggas
- Emmeleia (IRE) 3 9 2 Skara Glen Stables Donnacha Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- K Sarra 3 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
- Legacy Link 3 9 2 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
- On Message 3 9 2 The Eclipse Partnership Ralph Beckett
- Precise (IRE) 3 9 2 D.Smith,Mrs J.Magnier,M.Tabor,Westerberg Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Prizeland 3 9 2 Mrs M. E. Wates Andrew Balding
- Sugar Island (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Thundering On 3 9 2 Mr Shapoor Mistry Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
- Venetian Lace (IRE) 3 9 2 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Charlie Johnston
16 entries remain
Latest Betfred odds:
7/4 Amelia Earhart, 3/1 Legacy Link, 6/1 Venetian Lace, 10/1 Precise, Cameo, 14/1 A La Prochaine, Earth Shot, 16/1 K Sarra, Thundering On, 20/1 Drop Dead Gorgeous, 40/1 Emmeleia, Prizeland, 50/1 Sugar Island, On Message, 66/1 Beautify, Camelot Queen.
THE FOLLOWING 37 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: Abashiri, Amora Queen (GER), Aylin (IRE), Behrayna (FR), Believed (IRE), Bintsaleh, Blanc de Blanc (USA), Bloom (IRE), Brigid's Well (IRE), Cape Primrose (IRE), Chasing Paradise (IRE), Composing (IRE), Diamond Necklace (IRE), Eretria (IRE), Esna (IRE), Evolutionist (IRE), Felicitas, Forever True (IRE), Gilded Prize, Golden Orbit, I'm The One, Ice Dancer (IRE), Inis Mor (FR), Johanna Walsh (IRE), Knowinmeknowinyou (IRE), Lady Roisia, La Fogata (IRE), Minerva (IRE), Moments of Joy (USA), My Ophelia (IRE), Ruby Wedding, Sacred Ground, Sangreal (IRE), Sinmara, Sunshine Star, Together Now (USA), Wadooda
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