Betfred Derby and Oaks fields take shape after latest scratchings

There were no unexpected scratchings taken out with Water To Wine the most high-profile Derby defection while the Prix de Diane-bound Diamond Necklace was taken out of the Oaks as expected.

That leaves Chester Vase winner Benvenuto Cellini as the clear favourite for the Derby, but he could still be joined at Epsom by fellow Chester winner Constitution River who has been left with the option despite looking likely to head to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club.

Their trainer Aidan O'Brien has a strong hand in the Oaks as well with Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart heading the betting for the fillies' Classic.