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David Ord
David Ord on Constitution River and the Betfred Derby

David Ord on why the Betfred Derby needs Constitution River this year

Sporting Life Plus
Tue May 19, 2026 · 12 min ago

Our columnist on why he feels a Betfred Derby weekend that's looking to shine brighter than in recent years needs a helping hand from Coolmore.

On Monday the line-up for Derbyfest was announced.

As someone who prides himself on having never heard of at least one Glastonbury headliner each year, it was a very pleasant surprise to recognise a name or two on the list.

And there was the real key message too. Free entry, free tickets, free car parking. The Jockey Club are going all-out to bring the party back to the Downs, to make the Derby an occasion again.

Last year’s renewal came towards the end of what seemed to be one of the longest afternoons of all-time, not helped by the forecast doomsday rainfall crawling steadily and inevitably towards our little corner of Surrey throughout the day.

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