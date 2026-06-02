Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for the Derby at Epsom

I was always going to be taking him on at the prices, anyway and, after a long hard think, the horse I want to be with at the current odds is the Ralph Beckett-trained BAY OF BRILLIANCE in the Betfred Derby .

Benvenuto Cellini won his maiden on ground Timeform described as good to soft, but wasn’t at his best in a heavy-ground Futurity Trophy on his final start last season, and was impressive on the fastest ground he’s encountered to date when winning the Chester Vase on his return. If the ground does continue to worsen, it would be somewhat of a concern to his chances, and it might be we see him drift as a result as the week goes on.

Temperatures are set to be quite warm for the remainder of the week, but there is also further rain forecast, too, some of which may be heavy, so you would imagine the ground come Saturday will still have some form of soft in it.

There was a considerable going change at Epsom on Tuesday morning after the track received 20mm of rain during the early hours and the ground is now described as good, good to soft in places.

It’s a somewhat déjà vu moment as I put up Stanhope Gardens 12 months ago and I think this fella will give us a good run for our money. He was gently handled last year, not making his debut while August where he found seven furlongs too sharp, but he found the step up to a mile and a quarter much more to his liking when opening his account at Goodwood in September.

That form has worked out well, with the second, third and fourth all winning next time, and are all now useful types. He improved another chunk when defying a penalty over nine furlongs at Redcar next time, looking a very smart prospect as he stretched eight and a half lengths of Poker – who looks an expensive buy at present – in fine style, really pouring it on in the closing stages.

That was on ground Timeform described as good to soft and, being a colt by New Bay, whose progeny invariably go well in soft conditions, you would imagine any further rain wouldn’t be a negative for him given how powerfully he move at Redcar.

Bay of Brilliance took another big step forward when beaten just a neck by Maltese Cross on his return in the Lingfield Derby Trial, pushing that rival right to the finish on his first start for six months.

Given Maltese Cross already had the benefit of a run, where he beat some nice types at Newbury – form is working out well – it was a massive effort from Bay of Brilliance given his lack of his experience and first start in pattern company.

He handled the undulations of Lingfield well, so there is no reason to suggest Epsom would be a problem, while he’s also entitled to come on a bundle for that effort both mentally and physically. This slightly longer trip should bring about even more improvement and, the rate he’s progressing at, he looks overpriced given the form he’s already achieved in what looks a more open Derby than the betting might suggest.

Other betting opportunities on Saturday’s card at Epsom look light on the ground to me at this stage. With the rain that has fallen, and the forecast, I’d want to be against Lake Forest in the newly positioned and renamed Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes (formally the John of Gaunt Stakes held at Haydock). Never So Brave is the obvious one to take him on with, but his price is about right I'd say and it's sensible to wait for better opportunities later in the week when we know the draw and more accurate handle on the ground.