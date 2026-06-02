Watch And Learn: Graeme North timefigure analysis

Our timefigure expert Graeme North analyses the key action from last week including Constitution River's win in the French Derby.

A shorter than usual column this week given there was minimal top-grade action domestically last week the best of which took place at Sandown last Thursday evening with a card that comprised two Group races and two listed races. The star equine attraction was one of the few horses Timeform currently has rated 130 or higher, Ombudsman, and he started at 2/5 to get the better of five rivals in the Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes in which he had a significant advantage at the weights even if he was conceding 9lb all round. Giving lumps of weight away isn’t such an onerous task when the pace isn’t flat out, as it wasn’t here, and his winning timefigure came in at just 107, but this was still a better effort than when winning the Dubai Turf at Meydan back in March and harder to come by too, pushed all the way by Gethin who got first run and rallied when passed, the pair finishing three lengths clear. An 8lb sectional upgrade boosts Ombudsman’s overall timerating to 115 (Gethin’s upgrade was 7lb) which is still shy of the raw 121 figure he posted in the Brigadier Gerard in 2025 but which nevertheless tees him up nicely for the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes later this month.

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The other Group race, the Henry II Stakes, was an even more tactical affair with the winner Dubai Future posting a very lowly 49. Well ridden in that he was kicked on over three furlongs out while the pace was still slow, he never looked like relinquishing his advantage for all he had just a neck to spare at the line over runner-up Sweet William, who also finished one place ahead of him in the Gold Cup at Ascot last year. 2025 Betfred Derby runner-up Lazy Griff shaped well in third mindful that the slow pace wouldn’t have suited though as always with one with the Gold Cup as his aim, there’s no guarantee he will stay just because he has shaped up till now as if he might.

Highlight of the night from a timefigure perspective as it was all week was Talk Of New York’s demolition job in the Star Sports Heron Stakes. Sent off even-money favourite for all Timeform’s pre-race weight-adjusted ratings had Yazin 3lb higher, he built on his minor event win at Newmarket in a good time with an even faster performance here, worth 118 (no upgrade) which puts him among the top three-year-olds over a mile and cemented his place in the St James’s Palace Stakes up against Bow Echo and Gstaad. They have both run slightly higher figures, but since being fitted with a hood his profile is arguably more upward and it’s worth remembering five of the last seven Heron winners have gone on to score at Group 2 level or higher with four of them bagging at least one Group 1.

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The other listed race, the National Stakes, went to Where Love Lives in a tight and rather messy finish with barely a length covering the first five, the sixth finishing off well having been badly outpaced for much of the way while the well-backed favourite trailed in last. All that added up to a winning timefigure of 90 with negligible upgrades for each of the first five and more will required should any of them turn up at Ascot. Only two horses who have contested the National Stakes since 2000 have gone on to win either the Norfolk Stakes (Russian Valour in 2003) or the Queen Mary (Rizeena in 2013) and Beverley’s Saturday card also featured a couple of long-standing ‘trials’ for those races. Like the National Stakes, the Hilary Needler has never been a strong pointer to the Queen Mary for all Attraction won the race in 2003, but Easton Angel went on to finish second at Ascot after scoring at Beverley in 2015 while 2024 runner-up Maw Lam went onto finish third in 2024. Its latest winner Crystal Queen at least returned one of the better winning timefigures since Attraction, 86, after a clear run down the outside in contrast to fourth-placed Cosmic Mystery (an expensive Wathnan-owned breeze-up buy) or fifth-placed The Can Can Queen (bizarrely dropped back in trip after winning over six at Ripon). The former might well leave this form behind next time. The Two Year Old Trophy run on the same card and also over five furlongs has been a far better Ascot guide having produced an impressive three Norfolk winners since 2016 - Prince Of Lir that year, The Ridler in 2022 and Shareholder in 2024 – as well as in the same timeframe two runners-up. This year’s renewal was run 0.37 seconds slower than the fillies’ contest despite the first two furlongs being faster and with barely two-and-a-half lengths covering the first five and a winning timefigure of 79 this might not turn out to be one of the more relevant editions, Matteo battling well when joined by runner-up Ronson who was probably a bit unlucky having been slowly away and then briefly finding his way blocked. Crystal Queen’s trainers, Richard and Peter Fahey, also look to have a nice juvenile in the shape of Virtuous Star who scored first time out at Chester on Saturday. One wouldn’t normally expect a £240,000 breeze-up purchase to be sent off at 12/1 on debut but that was presumably down to his wide stall and an 85 timefigure to which a weighted sectional upgrade (across the last three furlongs, more weight given to the final furlong) of 7lb puts him on 92. He’ll have learned a lot from this, having to make his effort widest of all, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him at Ascot either.

Virtuous Star makes a winning start at Chester

Haydock’s Silver Bowl card was transferred to Carlisle because of ongoing track difficulties at the former venue. Estrange won the sole Group contest, the Lester Piggott Stakes, readily in an ordinary time and remains on the radar for the Arc if we get a very wet autumn, while the listed Achilles Stakes went to Washington Heights in 110. The Bowl didn’t look as competitive as usual with plenty having a lot to find at the weights and didn’t result in a fast time either with Blue Courvoisier returning just 84. What did Constitution River achieve in the French Derby? Sunday’s Prix du Jockey-Club proved a triumph for the Aidan O’Brien with his three runners finishing first, second and third despite none of them being drawn in the low stalls that have provided most recent winners. As I pointed out in my preview of the race, the ability to overcome a draw as wide as Constitution River was handed is all about ability, limitations of the opposition and tactics and there’s no doubt the Ballydoyle trio executed what was clearly a team game plan to perfection, Montreal quickly away from stall 8 to get the rail closely followed by Hawk Mountain and Constitution River as those less talented dropped in behind so sealing their own fate. Montreal set a good pace but after running the first two of the final five 200m sections fastest of all his output slowed and his last furlong was slowest of any horse in the first eleven. Constitution River’s 12.35 for that section was also beaten by seven horses, notably A Boy Named Susie who ran each of the last three 200m sections faster than the winner (and whose last 600m was the fastest of all) and Daryzan who ran the last two sections faster, while the second fastest last 600m was posted by Alam who like A Boy Named Suzie and Daryzan was out the back in the early stages. Experience has shown that it’s unwise to think the fast finishers could have outrun the principals had they been positioned closer turning for home, but Daryzan, a half-brother to Arc winner Daryz, is a sure improver having just his second race here and it is surely significant his top stable who are known for their patient approach threw him at the deep end so soon. Hankelow disappointed given his inside draw and prominent position, but it might be that the trip was too far (even if it wasn’t quite as far as advertised, an ongoing issue that’s not untypical in France where rail movements are not widely advertised and only the briefest details given when they are) and quite likely the ground was far too lively for him too, clearly good to firm on times.

CONSTITUTION RIVER WINS THE QATAR PRIX DU JOCKEY CLUB! 🏆🇫🇷