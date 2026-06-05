Betfred Derby report, reaction and free video replay as Christmas Day wins the Derby

The very well-backed Christmas Day won a 12th Betfred Derby for Aidan O'Brien at Epsom on Saturday.

Betfred Derby Result 1st CHRISTMAS DAY 7/1

2nd Maltese Cross 12/1

3rd James J Braddock 9/1 Click below for free video replay

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The very well-backed Christmas Day won a 12th Betfred Derby for Aidan O'Brien at Epsom on Saturday. Ronan Whelan became the ninth different jockey to win the Derby for the Ballydoyle handler on a horse that was sent off 7/1 having been 25/1 on Friday morning. As persistent rain fell at Epsom throughout the day the ground was officially changed to 'Soft' 15 minutes before the Derby and that suited the son of Camelot who relished the conditions. Stablemate Action took them along under Wayne Lordan after favourite and another stablemate, Benvenuto Cellini, had trouble exiting the starting stalls after getting a hind leg stuck which meant he consequently missed the break. Benvenuto Cellini (3/1) was deemed a non-runner by the stewards afterwards, meaning a 25p Rule 4 on all bets, despite crossing the line in midfield. With Christmas Day rousted along early to gain a prominent position, he sat second on the shoulder of Action before taking up the running early in the straight. That was where Whelan took the race by the scruff of the neck and went clear, with Maltese Cross coming out of the chasing pack more towards the stands' side. He couldn't reel in the winner, though, who was not for catching down the middle, the winning distance two and three quarter lengths at the line. With William Haggas' Maltese Cross second, Joseph O'Brien's James J Braddock stayed on for third.

Christmas Day on his way to victory at Epsom

An ecstatic Whelan said: "I just went by the line and it was so easy, Aidan told me to keep it simple. Wayne set the fractions and he never gets it wrong. "I can't thank everyone enough. A few people have been very good to me lately, you all know who are you are. "Aidan, Mr Magnier, the whole Coolmore team, I've made friends for life. It hasn't sunk in. "When we were running down the hill I knew I had loads left. He took it all in his stride." Aidan O'Brien added: "He's done nothing but improve, he's so genuine, stays and loved soft ground. I'm delighted for the lads, they put everything in. He's a tough hardy horse and by the right stallion. "It's not me, it's everyone, I'm a very small part of a big team. There's so many people I don't mention, everywhere in Ballydoyle and Coolmore."

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