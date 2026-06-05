Betfred Derby report, reaction and free video replay as Christmas Day wins the Derby

The very well-backed Christmas Day won a 12th Betfred Derby for Aidan O'Brien at Epsom on Saturday.
Betfred Derby Result
1st CHRISTMAS DAY 7/1
2nd Maltese Cross 12/1
3rd James J Braddock 9/1
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The very well-backed Christmas Day won a 12th Betfred Derby for Aidan O'Brien at Epsom on Saturday.
Ronan Whelan became the ninth different jockey to win the Derby for the Ballydoyle handler on a horse that was sent off 7/1 having been 25/1 on Friday morning.
As persistent rain fell at Epsom throughout the day the ground was officially changed to 'Soft' 15 minutes before the Derby and that suited the son of Camelot who relished the conditions.
Stablemate Action took them along under Wayne Lordan after favourite and another stablemate, Benvenuto Cellini, had trouble exiting the starting stalls after getting a hind leg stuck which meant he consequently missed the break.
Benvenuto Cellini (3/1) was deemed a non-runner by the stewards afterwards, meaning a 25p Rule 4 on all bets, despite crossing the line in midfield.
With Christmas Day rousted along early to gain a prominent position, he sat second on the shoulder of Action before taking up the running early in the straight.
That was where Whelan took the race by the scruff of the neck and went clear, with Maltese Cross coming out of the chasing pack more towards the stands' side.
He couldn't reel in the winner, though, who was not for catching down the middle, the winning distance two and three quarter lengths at the line.
With William Haggas' Maltese Cross second, Joseph O'Brien's James J Braddock stayed on for third.
An ecstatic Whelan said: "I just went by the line and it was so easy, Aidan told me to keep it simple. Wayne set the fractions and he never gets it wrong.
"I can't thank everyone enough. A few people have been very good to me lately, you all know who are you are.
"Aidan, Mr Magnier, the whole Coolmore team, I've made friends for life. It hasn't sunk in.
"When we were running down the hill I knew I had loads left. He took it all in his stride."
Aidan O'Brien added: "He's done nothing but improve, he's so genuine, stays and loved soft ground. I'm delighted for the lads, they put everything in. He's a tough hardy horse and by the right stallion.
"It's not me, it's everyone, I'm a very small part of a big team. There's so many people I don't mention, everywhere in Ballydoyle and Coolmore."
Marquand hails Cross effort
Tom Marquand, rider of runner-up Maltese Cross, said: “Everything went perfect for us. He was feeling fantastic and he took the first two-thirds of the race great.
“It all went smooth and I thought my scrap was going to be similar to Lingfield with the Beckett horse (eventual fourth Bay Of Brilliance), but he just fell off a little bit earlier than ideal to take us towards Christmas Day, but the winner was very good. He bowled away up the middle and made it too hard for us to catch him.
“Our lad has run fantastic and George (Waud, owner) and the team are thrilled. You’d love to be the winner in a race like this but we gave it a good crack and we’ve got a really fun horse for the rest of the year.
“He didn't love the ground, but he’s super honest and talented and he travelled super. I’m looking forward to getting him on a bit better ground and seeing if he can turn the tables.”
Kevin Blake, part owner of third-placed James J Braddock, said: “He ran a stormer and we are very, very proud of him. He showed some immaturity in the prelims and he did that before the Ballysax but he was much better last time. But this is the ultimate test of the thoroughbred and the prelims are part of it. It’s something that can be fixed. I need to watch it again but it seemed a really attritional Derby and he hit the line well. It’s only the fifth run of his life.
“The last 24 hours have been horrendous but they’ve been brilliant. To be honest when he started to behave as he did your shoulders do drop a little bit, so it was quiet waiting for the race to happen, but the horse has acquitted himself so well we are so proud of him. For a horse like him to end up here and be placed in a Derby - we’ve all got such a kick out of it. It’s the greatest race in the world.”
Ralph Beckett, trainer of fourth-placed Bay Of Brilliance, said: “Hector (Crouch) said if he’d stood up on him in the last furlong he'd have stopped to a walk, so he’s got there on sheer willpower, but we kind of knew he was made like that. I’m very proud of him.”
Hector Crouch, rider of Bay Of Brilliance, said: “When I paired off with Tom (Marquand on eventual second Maltese Cross) at the top of the straight I thought I was there with every chance, but he didn’t really get home. I thought the ground would play to his strengths, being by New Bay, but it seemed to suck the life out of him, and he didn’t skip off it like he did at Lingfield. But he’s a high-class horse and there’s a lot to look forward to.”
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