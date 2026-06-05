Where did your horse finish? Betfred Derby 2026 full result, video replay and analysis from Epsom

Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of the 2026 Betfred Derby in his big-race analysis - also check out the full finishing order to see what happened to your pick at Epsom.
Betfred Derby 2026: Full Result
1st CHRISTMAS DAY 7/1
2nd Maltese Cross 12/1
3rd James J Braddock 9/1
4th Bay Of Brilliance 9/1
5th Alderman
6th Rebel Rocker
7th Pierre Bonnard
8th Ancient Egypt
9th Item
10th A Taste Of Glory
11th Balzac
12th Action
13th Poker
W/D Benvenuto Cellini
Betfred Derby Analysis
The records keep on tumbling for Aidan O'Brien, this a 12th Betfred Derby success, extending his own record, thanks to Camelot colt CHRISTMAS DAY who relished underfoot conditions on a dismal day weather-wise at Epsom.
After persistent rain fell throughout the day after what was already a wet week, the ground was officially changed to 'Soft' just 15 minutes before the Derby, but that had looked nailed on early doors on Saturday as grey clouds gathered around the Downs.
Runners had gone all over Epsom looking for the best ground all day. Laura Pearson was a successful lone wolf aboard Sparks Fly in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes as she stuck to the fair rail as her opponents went far side. Oisin Murphy went central on Bay City Roller in the Coronation Cup with success.
Ronan Whelan, a super sub for O'Brien last autumn when winning Group 1s aboard Precise and Hawk Mountain with Ryan Moore out injured, had a choice to make when he came into the straight travelling well at the head of affairs, but it probably wouldn't have mattered where he made his challenge such was the authority of his win.
After tracking stablemate and front-runner Action through the first mile of the race going well, he took over the lead with half a mile in front of him and stayed straight and true centrally, relishing the ground and the camber as his rivals toiled in behind.
Whelan went for home and said he knew he'd won the Derby with a quarter of a mile to go. What a feeling that must have been. Maltese Cross came out of the pack to challenge more towards the stands' side, but he was never getting there, and there were two and three quarter lengths between the pair at the line.
An uncomplicated ride from Whelan, the biggest win of his career, he the ninth different jockey to win a Derby for O'Brien who has had various different number one Derby hopefuls throughout the last winter and spring.
Christmas Day first put his hand up in the Ballysax, form that had worked out well, but after finishing third when sent off favourite for the Dante, beaten at York by Item and Action, his odds for this Classic success drifted. Indeed, he was 25/1 on Friday morning, landing an almighty gamble backed into 7/1.
The mile and a half was a huge factor in this improvement, though, being by Camelot out of a Sea The Stars mare, and also the ground, with every drop of rain falling in his favour.
A word on the sire, Camelot, who is thriving in the post-Galileo era. He's getting better mares than ever now, this his first Derby success, coming on the back of producing his best progeny in recent years, the likes of Luxembourg, Los Angeles and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Bluestocking.
Pierre Bonnard, also by Camelot, was the Derby favourite going into the winter, but he had a troubled spring, beaten by Christmas Day in the Ballysax before looking awkward back at Leopardstown when second to James J Braddock in the Derby Trial after that.
He could only finish seventh, but the big story here surrounded the favourite Benvenuto Cellini, sent off 3/1 after an emphatic Chester Vase win.
The son of Frankel finished mid-pack after not looking to act on the ground, but was officially withdrawn in the aftermath of the race after catching his hind leg in the stalls, a situation that saw him miss the break.
With the stewards officially ruling him a non-runner a 25p Rule 4 was applied on all bets, with Benvenuto Cellini backers getting their money back.
They can feel fortunate to do so, the ruling stating he was 'prevented from starting on equal terms' with his hind leg caught in the running boards, the final decision down to the stewards' interpretation after chatting with the jockey, in this instance Ryan Moore, who said his chances were materially affected as he was prevented from racing more handily - which was the plan.
It's a grey area and an unusual situation, one that caused confusion on and off the track as well as costing the bookmakers millions given they had to pay stakes back on the Derby favourite.
But getting in the starting stalls and breaking is part of racing. If a horse breaks slowly because they have played up during the wait it's unfortunate, but ruling these horses as non-runners opens up a huge can of worms.
With the ruling brought in it's understandable, but the introduction of the ruling has brought with it a grey area when things would be easier if they were black and white.
Other performances of note to mention include the runner-up, Maltese Cross, who stayed on well for second, confirming the form of the Lingfield Derby Trial with Bay Of Brilliance, who also ran well in fourth.
Splitting the Lingfield pair was James J Braddock for Joseph O'Brien, bidding for a Classic double after Thundering On's win in the Oaks on Friday.
That was a much brighter day, weather-wise, but this was his father's day, with Christmas Day. A 12th Derby winner and incredibly a 50th Classic. The machine keeps on rolling on.
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