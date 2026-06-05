Where did your horse finish? Betfred Derby 2026 full result, video replay and analysis from Epsom

Betfred Derby Analysis

The records keep on tumbling for Aidan O'Brien, this a 12th Betfred Derby success, extending his own record, thanks to Camelot colt CHRISTMAS DAY who relished underfoot conditions on a dismal day weather-wise at Epsom.

After persistent rain fell throughout the day after what was already a wet week, the ground was officially changed to 'Soft' just 15 minutes before the Derby, but that had looked nailed on early doors on Saturday as grey clouds gathered around the Downs.

Runners had gone all over Epsom looking for the best ground all day. Laura Pearson was a successful lone wolf aboard Sparks Fly in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes as she stuck to the fair rail as her opponents went far side. Oisin Murphy went central on Bay City Roller in the Coronation Cup with success.

Ronan Whelan, a super sub for O'Brien last autumn when winning Group 1s aboard Precise and Hawk Mountain with Ryan Moore out injured, had a choice to make when he came into the straight travelling well at the head of affairs, but it probably wouldn't have mattered where he made his challenge such was the authority of his win.

After tracking stablemate and front-runner Action through the first mile of the race going well, he took over the lead with half a mile in front of him and stayed straight and true centrally, relishing the ground and the camber as his rivals toiled in behind.

Whelan went for home and said he knew he'd won the Derby with a quarter of a mile to go. What a feeling that must have been. Maltese Cross came out of the pack to challenge more towards the stands' side, but he was never getting there, and there were two and three quarter lengths between the pair at the line.

An uncomplicated ride from Whelan, the biggest win of his career, he the ninth different jockey to win a Derby for O'Brien who has had various different number one Derby hopefuls throughout the last winter and spring.

Christmas Day first put his hand up in the Ballysax, form that had worked out well, but after finishing third when sent off favourite for the Dante, beaten at York by Item and Action, his odds for this Classic success drifted. Indeed, he was 25/1 on Friday morning, landing an almighty gamble backed into 7/1.

The mile and a half was a huge factor in this improvement, though, being by Camelot out of a Sea The Stars mare, and also the ground, with every drop of rain falling in his favour.

A word on the sire, Camelot, who is thriving in the post-Galileo era. He's getting better mares than ever now, this his first Derby success, coming on the back of producing his best progeny in recent years, the likes of Luxembourg, Los Angeles and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Bluestocking.