Benvuneto Cellini declared non-runner after finishing in the Betfred Derby

The son of Frankel was never a factor after being slowly away and racing in the rear of the field in a race won by stablemate Christmas Day. Soon afterwards it was announced that a stewards’ enquiry had been called into the start – involving him.

The subsequent report read: “An enquiry was held into the start of this race and the participation of BENVENUTO CELLINI (IRE), drawn 12, ridden by Ryan Moore. The rider and the Starter were interviewed and shown recordings of the start.

“The Stewards considered that the colt was prevented from starting on equal terms due to its left-hind leg being caught on the running boards shortly before and as the start was effected, materially affecting its chances as the rider was instructed to go forward and race handily which consequently he was unable to do. The Stewards therefore ordered that BENVENUTO CELLINI (IRE) be declared a non-runner.”

It meant punters who had backed him following final declarations were entitled to a refund and a Rule 4 of 25p in the £ applied to all winning bets.

Aidan O’Brien reported the colt to be fine afterwards and said of the incident: “Ryan said he jumped out with three legs and one was hung up on the stalls. These things happen, that’s racing, things don’t always go right. He obviously, unusually, had his foot up on the side of the stalls and it was all over for him.”