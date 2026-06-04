Big-race preview: In-depth guide to the Betfred Derby

A unique challenge, the most prestigious race in the Flat calendar, the pinnacle of a career for many, the launchpad to greatness for others.

A race run on a mile and a half that tests stamina, the ability to relax early crucial, balance on the camber in the straight a key requirement. Perhaps the top-level contest where, along with the Oaks, a horse's pedigree carries more weight than almost any other. Best winning performances on Timeform ratings since 2001 (pre-race rating in brackets): 132 Authorized (123p), Galileo (117p), Workforce (115p)

131 Motivator (122p)

130 Adayar (110+), Golden Horn (125p), High Chaparral (118p)

128 Camelot (123p), New Approach (125)

127 Australia (123p)

126 Harzand (114p), Sea The Stars (128p) Some of the greatest horses of the century feature on the roll of honour. As the best winning performances list indicates, the vast majority of Derby winners come into the race open to improvement and show significantly better form – up to 20 lb in the case of Adayar – in landing the prize.

Adayar gave Adam Kirby a memorable moment at Epsom

The lowest rated Derby winning performance this century came from Sir Percy, who was assessed at just 119 after coming out best in a four-way photo in 2006. None of this year's aspirants has yet achieved even that figure, though four – Benvenuto Cellini, Item, Maltese Cross and Bay of Brilliance – have run close to it. These points don't eliminate many from consideration. Of the serious contenders this time round, only Action lacks a small p on their Timeform rating. Identifying the one to make that breakthrough is the challenge.

Pedigree Galileo has featured in the first or second generation of the pedigree of every Derby winner since 2018. Anthony Van Dyke and Serpentine were the fourth and fifth winners of the race sired by him; Masar (New Approach), Adayar (Frankel), Desert Crown (Nathaniel) and Lambourn (Australia) are by his sons; Auguste Rodin and City of Troy are out of mares by Galileo. The second most significant name to be found in Derby-winning pedigrees in the twenty-first century is Montjeu. The 2017 winner Wings of Eagles is by Montjeu's Derby winning son Pour Moi. In all Montjeu sired four Derby winners. That tally includes a Derby one-two with Motivator and Walk In The Park in his first crop. Since Motivator in 2005, there are just four Derby winning pedigrees that don't feature either Galileo or Montjeu. That said, two of the four do feature Galileo's superlative dam, Urban Sea, his half-brother Sea The Stars and Sea The Star's son Harzand. The 2010 victor Workforce was out of a mare by Sadler's Wells, the sire of both Galileo and Montjeu. The only real outlier is Golden Horn, though he is by Sea The Star's sire Cape Cross and from a family with plenty of stamina in it. Of the nine horses currently priced at up to around 25/1 for this year's race, there are two that might be termed outliers, James J Braddock and Bay of Brilliance, who are both by sons of Dubawi, Zarak and New Bay respectively. Both come from useful families, though not outstanding ones. Both the pair at the head of the market, Benvenuto Cellini and Item, are by Frankel out a North American Grade 1 winner by Lope de Vega. Action, closely related to last year's Derby winner, Lambourn, and Ancient Egypt, out of a sister to the Oaks runner-up Midday, are also by Frankel. The last two, stepping up two furlongs in trip, seem sure to be suited by the extra distance.

Celebration time for the Maltese Cross team

Maltese Cross, by Sea The Stars out of a Camelot half-sister to two German 1½m Group 1 winners, has about the stoutest pedigree in the field, though Christmas Day, by Camelot out of a Sea The Stars mare runs him close. Increased emphasis on stamina should draw improvement. Arguably the best pedigree, however, belongs to Pierre Bonnard. He is by Camelot out of Sultanina, a filly by New Approach who won the Nassau Stakes in her racing days. Tactics There seems likely to be at least a sound gallop, potentially a good one. A Taste of Glory may well seek to live up to his name by going to the front, as he did in the Lingfield Derby Trial. Poker, his owners' second string, made the running last time. Action is the most likely of the Ballydoyle quartet to help the pace along, though Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard may well be handy too. Ancient Egypt is another who might well race prominently. The majority of the main contenders are likely to be settled in midfield. The most likely to be towards the rear is Item, who was ridden from off the pace in the Dante.

Trip/Ground/Draw Unusually there isn't really a serious contender that looks a doubtful stayer on paper. James J Braddock is a slight concern on pedigree, though not on the way he finished his race off in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown. The ground is more of a conundrum, if it turns out to be softer than anticipated. Item was an absentee from the Futurity at Doncaster on account of the going, though conditions as soft as they were that day seem unlikely. A couple of the others are untried on Soft. Since 2001, Timeform has given the going for the Derby as either Good, Good to Firm or Good to Soft (it was called Firm in 2001). Some of the Good to Soft calls would have been borderline, as the Oaks ground has been called Soft five times since 2013, drying out just enough overnight each time. The draw has tended to favour the higher-drawn runners. Adayar and City of Troy were superior winners who were able to score from stall 1, previously long regarded as a hoodoo draw. Seven of the other eight winners since 2016 have been drawn 9 or higher. Maltese Cross (1) and Item (3) have draws that set more challenges for their riders than most.

Listen to our Betfred Derby Festival preview podcast

Form There isn't a consistent pattern as to the route winners have taken to the Derby. The only 'pair' in the last ten runnings is City of Troy and Auguste Rodin, who landed the Derby after flopping when favourite for the Guineas. There is no equivalent this time. Of the other eight, four won trials, one each coming from the Chester Vase, Lingfield Derby Trial, Dante and Ballysax. Two were beaten in trials – Adayar was beaten twice in them – and one was placed in the Guineas. The tenth was Serpentine, winner of only a maiden prior to his July victory in the year of Covid.

James J Braddock pictured with connections after his Leopardstown win

All of the main contenders this year have come from a trial. Chester Vase winner Benvenuto Cellini is just at the head of Timeform's ratings, followed by the Dante victor Item and the first and second from the Lingfield Derby Trial, Maltese Cross and Bay of Brilliance, who were a neck apart at the line. James J Braddock and Christmas Day, who won the Leopardstown Derby Trial and the Ballysax respectively, are reopposed by Pierre Bonnard, who was beaten in both of them. Christmas Day, a surprise winner in the Ballysax, went off favourite for the Dante, but could manage only third, with Action as well as Item ahead of him. Lastly, Ancient Egypt won the Newmarket Stakes, a trial with an ordinary record so far as the Derby goes, though the top-notch Mishriff, who went on to win the Prix du Jockey Club, was successful in 2020. Paddock Pierre Bonnard was just the most gorgeous-looking colt as a two year old, so it's slightly surprising that he hasn't yet gone on as expected this spring. Item is a colt with size and substance, who looked in fine shape at York on his return. Maltese Cross has plenty about him as well, very much the type to go on progressing. They would be the top three in terms of physique on prior appearance, though how the razzamatazz of the Derby build-up affects them remains to be seen. That said, the long journey to the start gives a rider the chance to calm a runner that has become excitable in the preliminaries.

Pierre Bonnard (left) and Bay Of Brilliance