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Listen to our Betfred Derby Festival preview podcast

Betfred Derby Festival preview and tips from our Racing Podcast team

Horse Racing
Wed June 03, 2026 · 3h ago

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson to look ahead to the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom.

The panel look ahead to the three Group Ones on the Epsom cards and pick their main dangers to favourite Benvenuto Cellini in the Derby as well as their concerns over the market leader.

Are they ready to take on Amelia Earhart in Friday's Betfred Oaks? Will Jan Brueghel go back-to-back in the Coolmore Coronation Cup, and who is the Irish speedster Billy feels the 'Dash' is tailormade for?

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Also available on YouTube...

Epsom Derby 2026 Preview | Horse Racing Podcast

More to read on the Betfred Derby

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If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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