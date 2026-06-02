Betfred Derby Festival preview and tips from our Racing Podcast team

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson to look ahead to the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom.
The panel look ahead to the three Group Ones on the Epsom cards and pick their main dangers to favourite Benvenuto Cellini in the Derby as well as their concerns over the market leader.
Are they ready to take on Amelia Earhart in Friday's Betfred Oaks? Will Jan Brueghel go back-to-back in the Coolmore Coronation Cup, and who is the Irish speedster Billy feels the 'Dash' is tailormade for?
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on YouTube...
More to read on the Betfred Derby
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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