Betfred Derby tips: Sporting Life Podcast Epsom selections

Our Racing Podcast team with their tips for the Betfred Derby and there's a lot of love for an Aidan O'Brien-trained runner.

Billy Nash - Benvenuto Cellini "I'm going to stick with Benvenuto Cellini and, like some of the other lads, I do like Maltese Cross. I do think he'll uphold the Lingfield form with Bay Of Brilliance and he's William Haggas' first Derby runner since I think 2017, Young Rascal was the last one I can find. I think he'll stay well and expect him to go close but Benvenuto Cellini might just do it."

Graham Cunningham - Benvenuto Cellini "I think Aidan might have a one-two. Cellini to win for me with Pierre Bonnard and Maltese Cross very tight for second. It's a decent sized field but I think there are two cores of horses, ones who are plausible winners and the others who don't look like Group One colts. I'd be surprised if we got a big turn-up this weekend."

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David Johnson - Christmas Day "I've backed Christmas Day and I haven't given up on him. I think a mile-and-a-half with a bit of cut in the ground will see him improve and I think he's better than what we saw in the Dante. I go back to that Ballysax form and it has worked out pretty well. "Obviously, James J Braddock came out and won next time, A Boy Named Susie was fourth in the French Derby. I think if he had come straight here and not had the disappointment at York, he'd be a much shorter price. "He's got to show that Dante form doesn't sum him up and he's better than that but at 25/1 I think he'll give you a decent run for your money."

Ed Chamberlin - Benvenuto Cellini "I agree with DJ, I think you're going to see a very different Christmas Day on Derby Day, I don't think that was the real Christmas Day at York, I really don't. Something was amiss that day for me. I'll put him in second and I'd love Kevin Blake's horse James J Braddock to run well so I'll have him in third. "And I've really tried to take him on this race but everything leads back to the favourite. It's boring I'm afraid but it's Benvenuto Cellini for the win. You can just see him striding to the front down the Epsom straight on Saturday and I think he'll probably win."