Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Sam Sangster with six to follow

COLONISER (IRE)

4/3 b c Siyouni - Dosila (Galileo)

Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Michael Kerr-Dineen and Partners Sales price: 150,000gns (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)

Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 1m 2yo winner Sea The Power (82). Dam a maiden (74) half-sister to Prix Marcel Boussac and Prix Saint-Alary winner/Prix de Diane third Silasol (114).

“A purchase from Tatts Book 1 who is everything you want in a horse - physical presence, gorgeous mover and a bombproof temperament. I see him starting late summer at the earliest, but I hope he can leave us dreaming throughout the winter. If he isn’t a Group horse one day, I’ll hang my hat up!”

GILDED CALL (IRE)

5/4 b g Soldier’s Call - Felix Gold (Bushranger)

Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Manton Thoroughbreds XI Sales price: £20,000 (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2025 US 6f winner Helga Brandt (80p). Dam a maiden (57) half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Bunker (109), 7f 2yo winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Imperial Fighter (109) and Listed-placed 5-5.5f 3yo winner Imtiyaaz (98).

“A forward sort who should be running within the next fortnight. We will be working back from Royal Ascot with him. Hopefully he can run well first time out and win second time to take us there.”

NONREM

20/2 b f Oasis Dream - Peaceful Dream (Dream Ahead)

Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Martin Hughes and Partners Sales price: £50,000 (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)

Three-parts sister to fairly useful 6f 2yo winner Apache Green (81; by Showcasing). Dam an unraced half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Belvoir Bay (121).

“This filly was a big baby on her debut at Salisbury the other day. She missed the break, tried to jump the rail and then the path! However, she had been working like a very nice filly beforehand, and I would hope you will see a completely different horse next time.”