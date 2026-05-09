Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Sam Sangster with six to follow

Leading bloodstock agent Sam Sangster provides Dan Briden with six of his purchases to take note of this season.
COLONISER (IRE)
4/3 b c Siyouni - Dosila (Galileo)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Michael Kerr-Dineen and Partners Sales price: 150,000gns (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)
Half-brother to fairly useful 2025 1m 2yo winner Sea The Power (82). Dam a maiden (74) half-sister to Prix Marcel Boussac and Prix Saint-Alary winner/Prix de Diane third Silasol (114).
“A purchase from Tatts Book 1 who is everything you want in a horse - physical presence, gorgeous mover and a bombproof temperament. I see him starting late summer at the earliest, but I hope he can leave us dreaming throughout the winter. If he isn’t a Group horse one day, I’ll hang my hat up!”
GILDED CALL (IRE)
5/4 b g Soldier’s Call - Felix Gold (Bushranger)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Manton Thoroughbreds XI Sales price: £20,000 (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)
Half-brother to 2025 US 6f winner Helga Brandt (80p). Dam a maiden (57) half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Bunker (109), 7f 2yo winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Imperial Fighter (109) and Listed-placed 5-5.5f 3yo winner Imtiyaaz (98).
“A forward sort who should be running within the next fortnight. We will be working back from Royal Ascot with him. Hopefully he can run well first time out and win second time to take us there.”
NONREM
20/2 b f Oasis Dream - Peaceful Dream (Dream Ahead)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Martin Hughes and Partners Sales price: £50,000 (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)
Three-parts sister to fairly useful 6f 2yo winner Apache Green (81; by Showcasing). Dam an unraced half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Belvoir Bay (121).
“This filly was a big baby on her debut at Salisbury the other day. She missed the break, tried to jump the rail and then the path! However, she had been working like a very nice filly beforehand, and I would hope you will see a completely different horse next time.”
OCEANS SIX (IRE)
9/3 b c Cotai Glory - Hansiya (Dark Angel)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Family Amusements Ltd & Oceans Partners Sales price: £55,000 (Sam Sangster Bloodstock)
Half-brother to 2025 8.5f 2yo winner Assaranca (76). Dam an unraced half-sister to the dam of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Big Rock (127) out of an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winning (108) half-sister to Derby winner Harzand (126).
“A forward colt who worked very nicely the other day. He has a good mind on him and is one that is well liked by all who deal with him. I suspect he will start at Newbury next week (May 16) in a race we’ve started some very nice animals in over the years.”
SCYTHE (IRE)
14/2 b c Victor Ludorum - Melancholy (Acclamation)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Colin Day & Sam Sangster Sales price: €27,000 (Not Sold)
First foal of a once-raced maiden (68p) daughter of a Listed-placed Irish multiple 7-8.5f winning (100) half-sister to the dam of Phoenix Stakes winner Sioux Nation (116).
“This colt won a barrier trial in good style, but he came back a bit feelingly so we just backed off him. He looks very fast and has plenty of ability so hopefully, when he’s back to full fitness, he could be a sprinter to be reckoned with.”
TRAITOR’S GATE (IRE
18/3 b c St Mark’s Basilica - Along The Beach (War Front)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Manton Thoroughbreds XI Sales price: €35,000 (Sam Sangster)
Half-brother to Spanish dual 7f 2yo winner Alpha Wonder (84). Dam an unraced sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner Lost Treasure (118) and half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Twain (114p) and 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Just Wonderful (117) out of a 7f 2yo Group 2 winner (116p).
“This colt was bought very cheaply given his pedigree. He is a really classy individual who moves well. There is little doubt he will need plenty of time and has had the odd niggle along the way as he pulls himself together, but I hope he could prove worth the wait.”
UNNAMED (FR)
26/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Dawilia (Dawn Approach)
Trainer: Brian Meehan Owner: Sam Sangster Sales price: €20,000 (Sam Sangster)
Half-brother to 2025 French 1m 3yo winner Vade Mecum (81). Dam a maiden (68) half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Wonderment (108) and German 14f Listed winner Amneris (101).
“This colt is just needing some time as he’s still immature and rather feeling his shins at the moment. He was working well and probably doing more than he should’ve been doing, which bodes well for when it all comes together with him. I expect him to be running by the summer. He could be nice.”
More by Dan Briden
- Richard Spencer: My two-year-old team
- George Scott: My two-year-old team
- Richard Hughes: My two-year-old team
- Charlie Clover & Jack Morland
- George Boughey: My two-year-old team
- Charlie Fellowes: My two-year-old team
- Jamie Insole: My two-year-old team
- Hugo Palmer: My two-year-old team
- Eve Johnson Houghton: My two-year-old team
- Joseph O'Brien two-year-olds for 2026
- John & Thady Gosden two-year-olds for 2026
- HM The King & HM The Queen two-year-olds for 2026
- The Amo two-year-olds of for 2026
- The Shadwell two-years-olds for 2026
- The Cheveley Park two-year-olds for 2026
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