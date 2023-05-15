He has four horses for the Shadwell team this season and Dan Briden the inside track on Kevin Philippart de Foy's juvenile team.

ALSHINFARAH (IRE)

13/3 b f Noble Mission - Garmoosha (Kingmambo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 1-placed French 10-12.5f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Raabihah (116). Dam an unraced half-sister to 7f 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile third Firdaws (100) out of Oaks winner Eswarah (117). “It is a real honour to be sent four two-year-olds by Shadwell. This filly is from a lovely family. She is not the biggest but is a very good mover and shows a lovely attitude towards her work. She will probably start over 7f in July.” BIGGER THAN GIGA (IRE)

4/4 b f Dandy Man - Royal Order (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds And Partners Sales price: 16,000gns (Vendor) Half-sister to useful 7-8.5f winner Pride’s Gold (96) and fairly useful 10-12f winner Durrell (92). Dam a US 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to UAE 6f Group 1 winner Our New Recruit (123) and the dam of US 10f Grade 1 winner Gift Box (123). “She looks as though she will be sharp to begin over 6f early next month. I know her half-brother Durrell from my time at James Fanshawe’s yard and this filly will stay further in time as he was a middle-distance horse.” DAMIA

24/2 ch f Territories - Graine de Maille (Pivotal)

Owner: Miss E Nolan and Paul Hancock Sales price: 23,000gns (Troy Steve Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (76) daughter of a maiden (44) close relation to 1m 3yo Listed winner Shabiba (103; later dam of UAE 5f Group 2/3 winner Ertijaal (129) and half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Darajaat (101). “She was disappointing on her debut at Bath as she had shown us at home that she was a sharp filly. I hope to have her out again soon as she isn’t the biggest and needs to achieve whatever she can quickly.”

DIANARA (FR)

17/4 b f Goken - Kindly Dismiss (Excellent Art)

Owner: Guy Pariente & Partners Sales price: €90,000 (Private Sale) Three-parts sister to 2022 French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Surrey Mist (109) and Listed-placed 2022 French 7f-1m winner Kendly (97; both by Kendargent). Dam a Listed-placed French 5-6f 2yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Yuman (109). “A half-sister to our French Listed winner of last year, Surrey Mist. This filly is both smaller and sharper than him, and I can see her running over 6f early next month as she shows speed.” ELECTRIFIED

24/1 b c Expert Eye - Electrify (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Pursuit Racing Sales price: €20,000 (KPF Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 5-6f winner One More Olly (84) and French 6.5-7.5f winner Electrifying (85). Dam a maiden (64) half-sister to Australian 9.5/11.5f Group 3 winner Mugatoo (124) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Elik (108). “A big, heavy horse who will probably be one for the 7f races, but he shows enough speed to think he can start over 6f.” FAYQA

21/4 ch f Dubawi - Tarfasha (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Wuqood (106) and a half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Rakan (106). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner/Oaks runner-up (115) who was closely related to Irish 1m 2yo winner/Irish Derby runner-up/Derby and St Leger third Galileo Rock (119) and Goodwood/Doncaster Cup winner Saddler’s Rock (125). “She isn’t the biggest but moves very well. I would think she will make her debut over 7f in July or August. She shows a good attitude towards her work and could be a nice filly in time.” GLIMPSE THE MOON

19/2 b/gr f Sea The Moon - Lady Bergamot (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Andrew & Julia Turner Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful 10-14f winner (95) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-9.5f winner Persiste Et Signe (102) and useful 8.5f-2m winner Lord George (109). “The dam was a decent middle-distance horse for James Fanshawe. This is a big filly who will need 1m straight away and will probably debut in late summer/early autumn, but she is really going to be one for next season.” GOLDEN PATH (FR)

24/1 b f Golden Horn - Tarap (Myboycharlie)

Owner: The Cheeky Pups Sales price: €24,000 (Private Sale) Half-sister to Listed-placed 2022 French dual 1m 3yo winner Tonka (91). Dam a twice-raced maiden (53) half-sister to US dual 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Amorama (118), Listed winners Table Ronde (1m 3yo; 109) and Uncoiled (10f; 121) and the dam of dual 10f Group 1 winner Odeliz (118). “A big filly who does everything very easily already despite her size. She is quite forward considering her pedigree and shows a lot of promise in her work. I will hope to run her once the 1m races start in August. She is a particularly nice filly.” L’EXPERIANZA

19/3 b f Expert Eye - Sunchisetagioo (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: A Partnership Sales price: £40,000 (Troy Steve Bloodstock Ltd) Third foal of an Italian 7.5-8.5f 2yo winner (93) who was closely related to Italian 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Faciascura (103) and Italian 11f Listed winner Finidaprest (106) and a half-sister to Italian 15f Listed winner Fambrus (107). “A big, scopey filly who came in quite late. She is a very easy mover and does things really nicely at this stage. I hope to have her out in July or August over 7f and is a filly I like.”

Fallen For You wins the Coronation Stakes

LOVES LOVING

29/3 b f Expert Eye - Fallen In Love (Galileo)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Grade 1-placed US 8-13f winner (including at Grade 2/Listed level) Serve The King (117) and smart 10-12f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Loving Things (111). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You (121) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Fallen Idol (114). “It is a typically lovely family of Mrs Cooper’s, but this filly is still in pre-training along with another filly we’re due to receive from her (Taramasalata, a Too Darn Hot daughter of Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina).” LUAS (IRE)

16/5 gr c Dark Angel - Dansky (Dansili)

Owner: Ballylinch Stud, SS & Partners Sales price: 52,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/K P F Racing) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Wizz Kid (122), French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Mustaheel (110), Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Orchid Gardens (94) and useful 7f-1m winner Spirit Catcher (95) out of a Listed-placed Irish 6.5f winner (100). “Although he is a late foal he is already showing speed and has really come to hand over the past couple of weeks. His dam was related to that good sprinter Wizz Kid and it’s quite a speedy family. This colt shows up very well in his work and will debut over 6f sometime next month.” MUKAAFAH (IRE)

11/2 b c Blue Point - Tasleya (Frankel)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a French 6f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a French dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winning (115) sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Silk Blossom (107). “Quite a big colt who is forward given his size. He works well and will be running over 6f during the first half of June. He is one I like a lot.” NEWPORT BAY (IRE)

27/4 ch f New Bay - Need You Now (Kheleyf)

Owner: Syndicates.Racing & Partners Sales price: €25,000 (Jack Cantillon) Half-sister to 7f-1m winner Peruvian Summer (71). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (96) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Snippets (105). “Quite a small filly who is showing plenty of speed. She will be running over 6f in the next couple of weeks and looks an out-and-out two-year-old.” NEWSREADER (IRE)

3/4 b c Prince of Lir - Kaplinsky (Fath)

Owner: Prince Of Lir Partners Sales price: 45,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to Group 3-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Indicative Vote (104p), fairly useful multiple 5-5.5f winner Powerallied (95) and fairly useful Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Recurrent Dream (86). Dam an Irish dual 7f winner (75). “A nice horse who keeps growing and developing. I was initially hoping to run him over 6f this month but that might come a bit soon now. He will probably start off next month instead, but he works well and is out of a dam who is throwing plenty of winners. I am sure he will be a winner for her as well.” QUICKLY (GER)

17/3 b c Soldier Hollow - Queenie (Areion)

Owner: Crest Racing III Sales price: €70,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2022 German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Queroyal (113) and German 11f 3yo Listed winner Quebueno (105). Dam a German 8.5f Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to 10/11f Listed winner Quelindo (111). A colt with lots of size and scope. He is from a good German middle-distance family and won’t be ready to make his debut until the end of the summer at the earliest. He is much more a three/four-year-old prospect.” STARLIGHT LADY

6/3 ch f Masar - Wall of Light (Zamindar)

Owner: Crest Racing IV Sales price: 26,000gns (Atlas Bloodstock) Half-sister to 2022 10f 3yo winner Sonairt (73). Dam a maiden (75) half-sister to Group 1-placed 6-7f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) The Cheka (116) and Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner Wall of Sound (108; later dam of 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Boomer (101)). “A sizeable filly who will probably be making her debut once the 7f races begin next month. She will improve with time and distance and will make an even better three-year-old.”

Mutasaabeq is away and gone at Newmarket