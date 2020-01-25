ABC Guide

Sabbathical
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sabrina Fairchild
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday9/2
Saga Bolton
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday9/4
Saga Sprint
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Saglawy
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Saikung
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
Saint Xavier
14:50 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday6/5
Sainte Doctor
15:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday5/1
Salateen
18:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Saltie Girl
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday11/1
Sam Cavallaro
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Sam Red
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Sambucca Spirit
14:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Same Circus
15:40 Catterick
Fri
Friday7/2
Samtu
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sandford Castle
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sarasota Star
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday8/1
Sarasota Star
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Sarim
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday11/2
Satchville Flyer
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday12/1
Say It Simple
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Sayesse
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday5/1
Sayo
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday16/1
Scaramanga
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/8
Scheu Time
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Schiaparannie
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Scoir Mear
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Sea Ewe
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday80/1
Sea Of Maria
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday14/1
Sea Sculpture
19:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Sea Sovereign
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Seaborough
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday14/1
Seaside Girl
14:55 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Seaston Spirit
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/2
Seb's Sister
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Sebastopol
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/2
Sebastopol
14:15 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday5/1
Secret Court
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Secret Identity
18:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Secret Wizard
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday9/2
Secrete Stream
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday25/1
Seeanythingyoulike
14:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday5/1
Sending Love
16:45 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Senor Lombardy
13:15 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday20/1
Sermando
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Set In Stone
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday20/1
Sevarano
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Seventeen O Four
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Sexy Secret
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Shabba Dada Do
14:55 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Shady Character
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Shady Operator
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday12/1
Shakespeare's Word
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Shamameya
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/4
Shanroe In Milan
15:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday11/2
Shantou Prince
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday40/1
Shantou Vow
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/1
Shapiro
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Sharjah
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/8
Sharrabang
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Shaughnessy
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/2
Shaw's Cross
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
She's Easyontheeye
18:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Shekiba
18:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Sherella
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday20/1
Sheriffmuir
19:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Ship Of The Fen
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Shoal Bay
15:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday9/2
Shumaker
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Shutthegate
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Shymay
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Shymay
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Siena Mia
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday5/1
Sign Of War
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sign Of War
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Sign Of War
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Signs Of Thunder
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Sigurd
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Silent Assistant
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Silent Assistant
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Silent Assistant
16:45 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Silent Steps
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Silver Dust
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/2
Silver Kayf
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Silver Quay
14:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday12/1
Silver Sheen
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday10/1
Silverturnstogold
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Simply Lucky
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Simul Amicis
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sincerely Resdev
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sir Chauvelin
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday5/1
Sir Gordon
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Sir Hamilton
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
Sir I'll Chance It
20:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Sir Rodneyredblood
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Sire Du Berlais
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Sirop De Menthe
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Sister Midnight
13:45 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday33/1
Six Strings
13:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Six Til Twelve
16:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Sizing Cusimano
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/2
Skewiff
14:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Skewiff
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Skewiff
16:00 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Skiddaw Valleys
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Sky Defender
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday15/8
Sky Moon
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday11/2
Skylark Lady
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Sleepy Haven
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Slingshot
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/2
Small Present
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Smart Stinger
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Smuggler's Blues
14:45 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Snougar
15:25 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Snuff Box
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday9/1
Snugsborough Benny
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday14/1
Snugsborough Hall
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Sociologist
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Solar Park
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Soldier's Minute
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Soloist
15:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Solveig's Song
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday33/1
Solwara One
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday18/1
Some Chaos
14:50 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday7/2
Someone Exciting
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Somewhat Sisyphean
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Son Of Feyan
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Sonru
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Sory
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Sory
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
South Light
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Southfield Stone
12:57 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/11
Southfield Theatre
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Southfield Vic
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/11
Special Acceptance
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday14/1
Special Brute
13:50 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Special Buddy
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Spirit Of Rome
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday12/1
Sponthus
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Sporty Yankee
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Spreadsheet
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Spring Steel
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday33/1
Springfield Fox
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/1
Spruced Up
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday6/1
Stacks Mountain
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday20/1
Staithes
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Staithes
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Staithes
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Staithes
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Stamford Raffles
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
Stamp Of Authority
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Stanford
17:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday13/8
Star Cracker
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday13/2
Star Of Athena
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Star Of St Louis
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Star Of St Louis
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Star Talent
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Starfighter
19:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Starlight Romance
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday2/1
Starplex
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Starsky
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Stay Calm
15:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Stay In The Light
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday50/1
Steady Away
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Steel Express
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday20/1
Steel Yard
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Stick With Bill
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday10/3
Still Believing
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Stimulating Song
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Stop The World
13:15 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday13/2
Storm Girl
15:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Storm Home
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Stormy Bay
20:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Stormy Reception
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Stormy Reception
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Stormy Reception
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday5/1
Stormy Reception
15:50 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Strange Notions
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Stratagem
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Strawberryandcream
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday10/1
Street Life
18:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Strict
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
Strike West
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Stynes
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Stynes
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Subliminal
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/1
Sulafaat
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Sumkindofking
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday15/2
Summit Like Herbie
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday4/1
Sunny Ledgend
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sunrise Ruby
14:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Sunshineandbubbles
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Supakalanistic
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Supakalanistic
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Supasundae
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Super Julius
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Super Snipe
14:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday10/1
Superior Moment
17:25 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Supreme Dream
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Sur Mer
14:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Sur Mer
15:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Surin
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday12/1
Sutter's Mill
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Sutton Way
14:55 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Suzi's Connoisseur
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday15/2
Sweeping Rock
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Sweet Adare
15:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday3/1
Sweet Talked
14:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Swiss Pride
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday4/1
Swordsman
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Sydney Siren
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday25/1
Symphony Hall
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Tabaahy
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Tactical Manoeuvre
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday7/2
Takarengo
13:25 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday66/1
Take Revenge
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Take The Crown
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday50/1
Talkofgold
16:00 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Talktomenow
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday9/1
Tan
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Tangled
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday12/1
Tara Dylan
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday50/1
Tara Well
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Tarnhelm
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
Tavener
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Te Amo Te Amo
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday18/1
Tea Time On Mars
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday5/1
Ted Bach
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Teepee Time
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Teescomponents Lad
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday9/4
Teescomponentsyess
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday22/1
Tekiblue de L'Orme
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Telegraph Place
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Telekinetic
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Tennessee Wildcat
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday14/1
That Is The Spirit
19:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Thats The Truth
14:55 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Thatsentertainment
16:45 Taunton
Sun
Sunday6/1
Thatsy
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Thawry
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
The Big Bite
13:40 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
The Big Yin
16:45 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
The Blame Game
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday10/1
The Caddy Rose
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday50/1
The Crazed Moon
15:50 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
The Dancing Poet
13:45 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday10/1
The Dellercheckout
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
The Dubai Way
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
The Dubai Way
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
The Eagle's Nest
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
The Gingerbreadman
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
The Gipper
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
The Herds Garden
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
The Hoax
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/2
The Jam Man
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday14/1
The Jitterbug
16:45 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
The Kings Baby
14:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
The Little Yank
13:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday50/1
The Mackem Rocket
15:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
The Manuscript
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
The Mighty Don
13:40 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
The Mouse Doctor
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/1
The Newest One
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
The Newest One
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
The Ogle Gogle Man
14:45 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
The Pinto Kid
18:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
The Retriever
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
The Rocket Park
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
The Rutland Rebel
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday50/1
The Swagman
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
The Very Thing
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
The Very Thing
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
The Wallace Line
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
The West Awaits
16:35 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday7/1
Theatre Mix
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday10/1
Thermistocles
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Theydon Spirit
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
Thomas Lanfiere
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/1
Thomas Lanfiere
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Thomas Lanfiere
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Thomas Shelby
14:45 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Thosedaysaregone
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Three Castles
13:45 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday14/1
Three Comets
13:25 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday100/1
Threeunderthrufive
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/2
Thyme White
13:45 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday9/4
Thyne For Gold
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday50/1
Ticks The Boxes
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Tiger Tap Tap
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday15/2
Time For Another
13:50 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Tinto
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Tip Top Cat
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Tip Top Cat
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Todd
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Tommie Beau
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday20/1
Tony The Gent
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Too Wise Man
13:40 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Top And Drop
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Top Moon
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Topkapi Star
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Tornado Flyer
15:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday12/1
Tout Est Permis
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday13/2
Town Parks
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Traditional Dancer
15:20 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday14/1
Trainwreck
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Tranchee
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Transition
17:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/8
Traveller
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Treacysenniscorthy
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday8/1
Tribal Path
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Trimmers Lane
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Trinity Star
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday18/1
Tronada
15:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Truckers Cailin
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Truckin Away
15:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday8/1
Tupelo Mississippi
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
Two Hoots
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Twpsyn
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Tynamite
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday4/1
Tyrconnell
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday5/1
Ubla
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Ubume
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Uisce Solas
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday16/1
Ulterior Motives
14:25 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Ultimate Avenue
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Ultimate Avenue
18:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Ultimatum Du Roy
14:45 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Undercolours
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Undercolours
19:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Unexcepted
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday4/1
Unforgiving Minute
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday4/7
Universal Gleam
18:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Unohu
16:30 Chepstow
Fri
Friday7/1
Up The Aisle
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday66/1
Upstage
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Upstage
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Utopian Lad
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday5/2
Vado Forte
14:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Val Mome
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday10/1
Valadom
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday7/2
Valence D'Aumont
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Valentine Mist
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Valse Au Taillons
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Van Dijk
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Vanderbilt
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Veiled Secret
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday5/2
Vengeur De Guye
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Versifier
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Versifier
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Vexed
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday5/2
Via Serendipity
18:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Vice Et Vertu
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday4/1
Vienna Court
15:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday13/8
Vino's Choice
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday20/1
Vipin
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Vischio
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday25/1
Visibility
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday11/2
Vision Des Flos
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday9/1
Visor
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday4/1
Vitesse Du Son
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Viva Vittoria
14:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Viva Vittoria
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Viva Vittoria
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Viva Voce
15:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Vive La Difference
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday14/1
Vocaliser
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Voi
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Voodoo Doll
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Vorashann
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/1
Voyage De Retour
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Vue Cavaliere
15:50 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Waitaki
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Waitaki
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/8
Walk In The Mill
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday13/8
Waqaas
18:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
War Empress
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
War Lord
14:05 Taunton
Sun
Sunday10/3
War Princess
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday50/1
Water's Edge
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday7/1
Weather Front
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/1
West To The Bridge
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Westbrook Bertie
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Westerberry
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Western Climate
16:00 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/1
Where's Tom
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday13/2
Whispering Waters
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
White Chocolate
15:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday6/1
White Face
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
White Mocha
18:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Who What When
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday13/2
Wide Receiver
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday5/1
Wild Max
14:15 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday11/4
Wildomar
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday33/1
William Ashford
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Willkommen
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Wind Of Hope
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Winds Of Fire
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Windsor Cross
19:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Windswept Girl
16:45 Taunton
Sun
Sunday8/1
Winter Escape
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/1
Wireless Operator
16:20 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday3/1
Wolf Prince
13:25 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday8/1
Wonder Elzaam
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Wonderful Charm
15:15 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday6/1
Word Has It
14:25 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Xian Express
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Xpo Universel
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Yaa Salaam
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Yasir
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Yauthym
15:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Yolo Aris
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Yorkhill
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday20/1
You Can Call Me Al
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday20/1
You Don't Own Me
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
You Raised Me Up
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday16/1
Young Fire
19:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Young Tiger
13:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Yulong Transcend
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday12/1
Zabeel Star
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/1
Zakety Zak
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Zakety Zak
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday12/1
Zambella
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Zarkavon
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/1
Zathura
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday20/1
Zawalah
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday9/2
Zeeshan
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday80/1
Zero Limits
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday40/1
Zero To Hero
15:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday33/1
Zeyzoun
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday33/1
Zig Zag
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Zig Zag
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday8/1
Zola
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday20/1
Zoltan Varga
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Zoltan Varga
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Zuckerberg
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday25/1
Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
