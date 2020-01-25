ABC Guide

HorseRaceDayOdds
Maazel
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
Maerchengarten
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday15/2
Magnificia
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Magnum
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Maharashtra
19:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Mahler's Promise
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Mahlervous
12:57 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday4/1
Mairead Kate
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/2
Major Crispies
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Malystic
14:15 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday8/1
Mamoo
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday10/3
Mance Rayder
15:05 Catterick
Fri
Friday13/2
Mandalayan
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday15/8
Marble Moon
13:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday33/1
Maricruz
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Mario De Pail
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday6/4
Marley Firth
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday13/2
Marvellous Joe
13:50 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Masham Star
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Masham Star
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Master Sam Bellamy
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Master The World
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday16/1
Matewan
16:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday1/1
May Remain
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Maykir
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Maziyda
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Mcfabulous
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Megaboost
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Melabi
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Melon
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Memphis Bell
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday100/1
Memphis Bleek
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Mercian Knight
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Mercian Prince
15:23 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday5/1
Mercurist
15:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Mercurist
14:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Mere Anarchy
15:25 Chepstow
Fri
Friday16/1
Merhoob
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Merry Milan
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Meshardal
16:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Michele Strogoff
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/1
Mick
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday50/1
Microscopic
18:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Midnight Mustang
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Midnight River
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday10/3
Midnight Shadow
14:25 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Midnitemudcrabs
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday16/1
Mighty Thunder
15:20 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday10/1
Miladygrace
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday150/1
Mildenberger
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday9/4
Millie May
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday33/1
Mime Dance
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday14/1
Min
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/4
Mind Sunday
16:35 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Mind's Eye
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday40/1
Minella Examiner
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Minella For Me
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/1
Minella Rising
16:45 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Minella Rising
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Minella Rocco
15:58 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday2/1
Minella Times
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday16/1
Mint Gold
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Miracle Garden
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Miracles In May
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday2/1
Miranda
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/4
Miss Elsa
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Miss Swift
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Miss Zip
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Miss Zip
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Miss Zip
15:50 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Miss Zip
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Mister Blue Sky
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday28/1
Mister Malarky
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday8/1
Mister Music
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Mistercobar
14:45 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Mistress Nellie
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/3
Misty
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Mizuki
19:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Mobham
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/1
Mohareb
19:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Molineaux
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Molliana
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Molly Childers
15:40 Catterick
Fri
Friday11/4
Monbeg Gold
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Monbeg Zena
13:40 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Monsieur Co
14:40 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Monsieur Lecoq
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Montys Angel
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Moon Trouble
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday10/1
Moonlit Sea
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Moonmeister
17:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday13/2
Moonshine Bay
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday12/1
Morning Vicar
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Morosini
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday8/1
Mortlach
16:20 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday5/2
Mosakhar
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Motahassen
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Motashakel
14:05 Taunton
Sun
Sunday11/4
Motawaafeq
19:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Motawaafeq
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Motawaafeq
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday7/1
Mount Mogan
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Mountain Rescue
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Mouriyani
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Moynihans Girl
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday66/1
Mr Carbonator
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Mr Carbonator
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Mr Carbonator
19:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Mr Chua
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Mr Diablo
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Mr Kodi
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday17/2
Mr Magill
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday8/1
Mr Medic
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Mr Mercurial
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/4
Mr Mooj
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/11
Mr Shady
14:20 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday9/2
Mr Terry
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Mr Top Hat
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday9/1
Mr Woolley
16:45 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Mrs Benson
16:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday10/1
Mrs Hoo
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Mrs Hoo
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday25/1
Mrs Milner
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Mrs Munnelly
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Mt Leinster
13:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday11/4
Mudawwan
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Mukhadram Way
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Mulzim
13:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Munaajaat
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Muraaqeb
20:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
Muroor
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Muse Of Fire
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Music Major
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
Mutadaawel
18:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Muthabir
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
My Good Brother
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
My Law
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
My Law
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
My Manekineko
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday8/1
My Sister Sarah
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday12/1
My Target
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday15/2
Mykindofsunshine
18:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Mymilan
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Myth Buster
15:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Mythical Madness
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
N Over J
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Namib Dancer
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Narjes
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Native Robin
16:15 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Natty Dresser
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Neetside
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday9/2
Nefyn Point
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Never A Word
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday14/1
Never Dark
15:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Never Dark
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Never Do Nothing
13:25 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday10/1
Never Learn
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday8/1
Never Surrender
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
Neville's Cross
13:50 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Newmarket Warrior
16:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday16/1
Newtide
14:45 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday7/2
Nezar
18:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Niccolai
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday25/1
Nice Fella
17:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Nick Vedder
13:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Nickname Exit
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday28/1
Nigel Nott
14:45 Lingfield
Fri
Friday4/6
Nigg Bay
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Night Of Sin
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Nine Altars
16:26 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/1
Niven
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday11/2
No Getaway
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
No Nay Bella
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/2
No Nay Yellow
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday40/1
No No Juliet
15:10 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
No No Mac
13:31 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday11/2
No No Tonic
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday14/1
Noble Emperor
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday50/1
Noble Peace
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday11/8
Nocte Volatus
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Nonios
15:15 Lingfield
Fri
Friday10/1
Nordic Passage
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Normal Norman
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Norse Legend
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday16/1
North Parade
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday28/1
Northern Bound
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Northofthewall
13:35 Taunton
Sun
Sunday9/4
Nortonthorpelegend
15:50 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday2/1
Not A Nail
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Notebook
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday15/8
Notwhatiam
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Nuts Well
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday4/1
O Ceallaigh
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Oak Park
13:25 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Oh This Is Us
18:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Oliver's Betty
13:03 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday125/1
Oliver's Island
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Oliver's Island
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Olly Golly
13:35 Taunton
Sun
Sunday6/1
Olympic Conqueror
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday6/1
On The Quiet
16:10 Sandown
Sat
Saturday12/1
On The Road
14:55 Chepstow
Fri
Friday11/2
On We Go
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
On We Go
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Open Handed
15:30 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday25/1
Opera Buffa
14:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday100/1
Operatic Export
15:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Opportunist
19:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Or Jaune De Somoza
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Order Of Thistle
15:20 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday8/1
Ordinary World
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday50/1
Oregon Gold
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Oregon Gold
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Oriental Cross
14:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Oriental Eagle
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday15/8
Oriental Lilly
18:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday5/1
Original Choice
14:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday14/1
Ornua
13:25 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday100/1
Orsino
14:20 Chepstow
Fri
Friday66/1
Oscar Knight
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday33/1
Ossco
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday25/1
Our Dot's Baby
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Our Roxane
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Ourmullion
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Ouro Branco
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Ours Puissant
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Owenacurra Lass
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday14/1
Oxwich Bay
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Oxwich Bay
14:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday9/4
Pacific Coast
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Pactolus
14:55 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday18/1
Paddling
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Pahaska
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday10/1
Paint The Dream
14:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Palladium
12:40 Sandown
Sat
Saturday7/4
Paloma Blue
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Pammi
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday12/1
Paparazzi
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/1
Para Mio
16:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Paricolor
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Paris Duvet
19:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Pass The Hat
16:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Pastime
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday20/1
Paved Paradise
20:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Pc Dixon
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Peace Approved
14:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday20/1
Peace Treaty
20:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Peaches And Cream
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Pearl Spectre
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Peggotty
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Pemberley
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Pemberley
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Pennine Cross
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday13/2
Penny Mallow
14:55 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Pentimento
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday13/2
Percy's Prince
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday12/1
Perfect Refuge
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Peripherique
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Persian Lion
13:10 Lingfield
Fri
Friday16/1
Persian Sun
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday5/2
Petit Mouchoir
15:10 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday10/1
Petitioner
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday16/1
Phantom Isle
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Philly's Hope
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday100/1
Phuket Power
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday13/8
Pillar
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday7/1
Pillar Of Steel
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Pillar Of Steel
15:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday66/1
Pilot Wings
16:20 Lingfield
Fri
Friday6/4
Pink Jazz
20:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Pink Jazz
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Pinnata
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Pistol Park
13:38 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday7/1
Plantagenet
15:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday7/1
Pleasant Gesture
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday66/1
Plough Boy
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday33/1
Plum Perfect
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday3/1
Pola Chance
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Pola Chance
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday6/5
Polish
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Politesse
16:35 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Political Policy
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Poppy May
19:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday7/1
Port Soif
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Portmore Lough
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday12/1
Positive Touch
14:45 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Post War
15:15 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Pot De Fleur
14:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday50/1
Pour La Victoire
13:40 Lingfield
Fri
Friday7/2
Power Home
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Prairie Moppins
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Pray For A Rainbow
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Precious Plum
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Presence Felt
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Presenting Percy
15:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday9/2
Prince Charmin'
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Prince Consort
20:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Princess Yaiza
18:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/3
Principia
14:05 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Private Matter
18:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Proxy
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Proxy
19:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Pull Green
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Pull Green
13:50 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Pumblechook
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Punches Cross
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday20/1
Pure Country
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Pushmi Pullyu
16:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Qaaraat
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Quamino
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday12/1
Quantum Of Solace
15:50 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Quart De Garde
13:30 Catterick
Fri
Friday3/1
Quartz Du Rheu
14:30 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday14/1
Queen Among Kings
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Queen Moya
17:30 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Queen Of Camelot
17:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday10/1
Queen Of Silca
20:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Quel Destin
13:50 Sandown
Sat
Saturday13/2
Quiana
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Quiet Shy
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Quiet Shy
16:05 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday20/1
Quite By Chance
15:40 Taunton
Sun
Sunday10/1
Quoteline Direct
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Raashdy
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Raashdy
14:05 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday20/1
Ragnar
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday4/1
Rahmah
20:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Rail Dancer
19:45 Kempton
Sat
Saturday7/1
Ramatuelle
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Ramore Will
16:15 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Rangali Island
18:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Rapidash
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Rare Glam
17:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday22/1
Rasiym
15:45 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday66/1
Rathnure Ranger
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Ratoute Yutty
14:10 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Rattle Owl
16:33 Wetherby
Sat
Saturday9/2
Raymond
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday16/1
Real Armani
14:20 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Rebecke
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Rebel Og
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday16/1
Red All Star
20:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Red Archangel
15:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Red Bloodedcruiser
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday10/1
Red Bond
17:45 Newcastle
Fri
Friday9/2
Red Cymbal
17:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday8/1
Red Gunner
19:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Red Gunner
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Red Jasper
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Red Jasper
20:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Red Jasper
18:15 Newcastle
Fri
Friday11/4
Red Reminder
14:55 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Red Star Dancer
16:05 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Red Stripes
13:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Red Stripes
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Redzone
19:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Reeves
19:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Reflektor
13:10 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Regal Lilly
19:30 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Relkadam
15:25 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Remastered
15:00 Sandown
Sat
Saturday11/1
Requinto Dawn
16:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Requinto Dawn
18:10 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Reshaan
14:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Reshaan
16:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Returning Glory
19:00 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Reve
14:35 Catterick
Fri
Friday4/1
Rhosneigr
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Rhythm Divine
12:55 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday25/1
Rhythm Of Sound
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday100/1
Rhythm Of Sound
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Ride The Monkey
13:00 Catterick
Fri
Friday100/1
Riggs
13:50 Chepstow
Fri
Friday25/1
Ring The Moon
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Rintulla
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Rintulla
13:50 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Ripstick
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Risk Factor
16:20 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday11/2
Ritchie Star
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
River Bray
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Road To Reward
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Robaddan
16:15 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Robin De Broome
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Robin Des Foret
16:00 Leopardstown
Sun
Sunday7/1
Robin Des Mana
16:15 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Robin Gold
15:50 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Robot Boy
13:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Rock Icon
15:30 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Rock Of Redmond
16:50 Kempton
Tue
Tuesday
Rock The World
14:35 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday33/1
Rock Up In Style
18:40 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Rockesbury
17:00 Wolverhampton
Mon
Monday
Rocket Lad
15:20 Musselburgh
Sun
Sunday4/1
Rocketeer
14:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Rodin
14:00 Southwell
Wed
Wednesday
Rodney Le Roc
12:35 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday8/1
Roman Spinner
18:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday4/1
Romeo Brown
16:30 Carlisle
Mon
Monday
Rosie And Millie
15:15 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Rostello
14:35 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Rostello
15:30 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Rostello
13:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Rosy Life
18:30 Dundalk
Fri
Friday40/1
Rotherwick
19:15 Kempton
Sat
Saturday25/1
Roxyfet
16:35 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Roxyfet
15:00 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Roxyfet
13:55 Sedgefield
Tue
Tuesday
Royal Birth
13:45 Lingfield
Sat
Saturday18/1
Royal Cosmic
15:52 Musselburgh
Sat
Saturday9/2
Royal Crown
13:35 Taunton
Sun
Sunday4/1
Royal Crown
16:45 Ludlow
Wed
Wednesday
Royal Rendezvous
14:00 Leopardstown
Sat
Saturday66/1
Royal Vacation
15:35 Sandown
Sat
Saturday20/1
Ruacana
15:40 Fontwell
Mon
Monday
Rubytwo
16:20 Market Rasen
Tue
Tuesday
Rudrama Devi
19:00 Dundalk
Fri
Friday28/1
Runcible
15:50 Lingfield
Fri
Friday33/1
Running Cloud
17:05 Wolverhampton
Wed
Wednesday
Russian Royale
16:10 Catterick
Fri
Friday15/2
Russian Service
16:10 Taunton
Sun
Sunday16/1
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby