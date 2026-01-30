Menu icon
Read our preview of day two at the Dublin Racing Festival, and find out how new Paddy Power customers can get £60 in free bets to use on the card, when they bet £10 on race one.

Dublin Racing Festival Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets to use at Leopardstown Day Two

Dublin Racing Festival – Day 2 Preview

Venue: Leopardstown
Meeting: Dublin Racing Festival – Day 2
Offer: Paddy Power – Bet £10 on Race 1, get £60 in free bets for Races 2–7

Sunday at the Dublin Racing Festival is one of the most informative and competitive days of the Irish jumps season. Championship contenders, Cheltenham clues, and future stars all collide across a stacked card where nearly every race has depth and quality.

That structure is exactly why Paddy Power’s Bet Through the Card offer fits so well. A single bet on the opener unlocks £60 in free bets to spread across the remaining six races — and at a meeting like this, opportunities don’t stop after the first.

Leopardstown: A Proper Test

Leopardstown doesn’t hand anything out cheaply. It’s a galloping track that rewards rhythm and stamina, and mistakes get punished quickly.

Horses need:

  • Accurate jumping at pace

  • The ability to travel smoothly in big fields

  • Stamina up the long home straight

  • Tactical positioning before turning in

It’s a track where class rises to the top, but also where improving horses can announce themselves.

Why Day 2 Is Ideal for Spreading Bets

This isn’t a card with one headline race and fillers — quality runs deep from start to finish.

What makes it perfect for the offer:

  • Multiple Grade-level contests

  • Competitive handicaps with value angles

  • Different race types (hurdles, chases, varying trips)

  • Mix of established stars and progressive types

That variety allows punters to take different approaches with the free bets — favourites in some, value plays in others.

Race Patterns You Often See Here

The nature of the track and the class of horse often creates similar race shapes.

Typical themes:

  • Strong early gallops that stretch fields

  • Jumping under pressure separating contenders

  • Races turning into stamina tests late

  • Closers finishing strongly up the straight

Understanding that rhythm can help identify the types of runners who thrive here.

Big Performances Often Come From Emerging Horses

The Dublin Racing Festival has a history of producing breakout stars.

Why:

  • Progressive horses step into top company

  • Favourites can be vulnerable under pressure

  • Tactics and track position play huge roles

  • Conditions can expose stamina limits

It’s the kind of meeting where spreading bets across races makes sense rather than relying on one outcome.

How the Offer Works with the Card

The structure of the promo mirrors how the meeting unfolds — early action followed by a run of major races.

Strategy-wise it allows:

  • A standard stake on Race 1

  • Free bets used across headline contests

  • Flexibility to back short-priced class acts

  • Freedom to take bigger-priced chances

You’re effectively involved across the full sweep of the afternoon.

The Festival Factor

These races are run at a championship tempo. Even seasoned horses are tested, and only those with quality and toughness come through.

Expect:

  • High-intensity racing

  • Little room for error

  • Strong finishes

  • Performances that shape Cheltenham markets

That level of competition naturally creates betting angles throughout the card.

Final Word

Day 2 of the Dublin Racing Festival is a marathon of top-class action rather than a single headline moment. With strength in depth from the opener through to the finale, having multiple bets in play across the afternoon fits the nature of the meeting perfectly.

Offer Highlight:
👉 Paddy Power – Bet £10 on Race 1, get £60 in free bets for Races 2–7

 

One bet to start — six races of opportunity to follow.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland

 How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYHRCHU
  • Deposit a minimum of £10 via Pay by Bank, Debit cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a min. £10 Sportsbook bet on the 12:40pm at Leopardstown, 'Win Each Way' market, Sunday, February 1st, at min. odds 1.5 (1/2)
  • Qualifying requirements must be completed before 12:40pm Sunday, February 1st

 What can I win?

  • You’ll receive a £10 free bet for each race from Race 2 through to Race 7 at Leopardstown.
  • Race 8 not included.
  • Free bets are valid on single  'Win Each Way' market bets
  • You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
  • To use your free bets, add a selection to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.
  • £10 free bet valid on  'Win Each Way' market on 13:10 Leopardstown race on 1st February
  • £10 free bet valid on  'Win Each Way' market on 13:40 Leopardstown race on 1st February
  • £10 free bet valid on  'Win Each Way' market on 14:10 Leopardstown race on 1st February
  • £10 free bet valid on  'Win Each Way' market on 14:45 Leopardstown race on 1st February
  • £10 free bet valid on  'Win Each Way' market on 15:20 Leopardstown race on 1st February
  • £10 free bet valid on  'Win Each Way' market on 15:52 Leopardstown race on 1st February

 When will I get my prize?

  • Once your qualifying bet has been settled you will be awarded £60 free bets valid for that day's racing only
  • Each £10 free bet is valid on a specific remaining race at Leopardstown, 1st February

 What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet
  • If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including Paypal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

 Safer Gambling

  • Stay on top of your play with our Safer Gambling tools here.

 Other essential stuff

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

