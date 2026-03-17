Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen - 50/1, Arsenal to Qualify

Arsenal vs Leverkusen - Champions League Preview

Date: Tuesday 17th March

Kick-off: 20:00pm

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 on Arsenal to Qualify vs Bayer Leverkusen

A finely poised Champions League tie heads to North London as Arsenal host Bayer Leverkusen with the aggregate score locked at 1–1.

With everything to play for, this second leg sets up perfectly. Arsenal have the home advantage and the backing of a full Emirates crowd, while Leverkusen arrive knowing they’ve already shown they can compete at this level.

That balance is exactly why Sky Bet’s 50/1 on Arsenal to qualify stands out — you’re backing a top side at home in a must-win European night.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 Arsenal to qualify CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

The First Leg: What We Learned

The 1–1 draw in Germany offered a clear glimpse into how this tie could unfold.

Key takeaways:

Arsenal were comfortable in possession for long spells

Leverkusen showed their threat in transition

Both sides created high-quality chances

The tie remains tactically balanced

Neither side has a clear advantage — but Arsenal now have the benefit of home conditions.

Arsenal’s Home Control

At the Emirates, Arsenal tend to dictate games through structure and tempo.

Key strengths:

Controlled build-up through midfield

Wide combinations to stretch defensive lines

Sustained pressure in the final third

Ability to pin opponents deep

On European nights, that control often becomes even more pronounced.

If Arsenal establish rhythm early, they can force Leverkusen into a reactive shape.

Leverkusen’s Threat on the Break

Leverkusen are dangerous when space opens up.

Their likely approach:

Compact defensive organisation

Quick transitions into attacking areas

Exploiting space behind advancing full-backs

Clinical finishing when chances arise

With the tie level, they won’t need to overcommit early — making them a constant counter-attacking threat.

Key Tactical Battle

This match will likely be decided by control versus transition.

Arsenal dominating possession vs Leverkusen breaking quickly

Midfield discipline on both sides

Managing risk when committing players forward

If Arsenal control the tempo, they tilt the game in their favour. If Leverkusen find space in behind, they can quickly swing momentum.

Game State Scenarios

If Arsenal score first:

Leverkusen are forced to open up

Spaces appear between lines

Arsenal can control transitions more effectively

If Leverkusen score first:

Arsenal increase attacking intensity

Pressure builds around the box

Set-pieces and crossing become key

Either way, the game is unlikely to remain static.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re backing a high-quality side at home in a finely balanced tie.

Reasons the value stands out:

Arsenal’s strong home record in big games

Tactical control and ability to manage tempo

The psychological edge of playing the second leg at home

A realistic pathway to progressing

At 50/1, the price significantly outweighs the actual probability of Arsenal finding a way through.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 Arsenal to qualify CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 Monday, 16th March 2026 until 20:00 Tuesday, 17th March 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Arsenal to Qualify” in the match Arsenal vs Leverkusen, on Tuesday, 17th March 2026 (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Arsenal do not qualify) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.