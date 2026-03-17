Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen - 50/1, Arsenal to Qualify

Arsenal vs Leverkusen - Champions League Preview
Date: Tuesday 17th March
Kick-off: 20:00pm
Competition: Premier League
Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 on Arsenal to Qualify vs Bayer Leverkusen
A finely poised Champions League tie heads to North London as Arsenal host Bayer Leverkusen with the aggregate score locked at 1–1.
With everything to play for, this second leg sets up perfectly. Arsenal have the home advantage and the backing of a full Emirates crowd, while Leverkusen arrive knowing they’ve already shown they can compete at this level.
That balance is exactly why Sky Bet’s 50/1 on Arsenal to qualify stands out — you’re backing a top side at home in a must-win European night.
Sky Bet Exclusive
50/1 Arsenal to qualifyCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
The First Leg: What We Learned
The 1–1 draw in Germany offered a clear glimpse into how this tie could unfold.
Key takeaways:
-
Arsenal were comfortable in possession for long spells
-
Leverkusen showed their threat in transition
-
Both sides created high-quality chances
-
The tie remains tactically balanced
Neither side has a clear advantage — but Arsenal now have the benefit of home conditions.
Arsenal’s Home Control
At the Emirates, Arsenal tend to dictate games through structure and tempo.
Key strengths:
-
Controlled build-up through midfield
-
Wide combinations to stretch defensive lines
-
Sustained pressure in the final third
-
Ability to pin opponents deep
On European nights, that control often becomes even more pronounced.
If Arsenal establish rhythm early, they can force Leverkusen into a reactive shape.
Leverkusen’s Threat on the Break
Leverkusen are dangerous when space opens up.
Their likely approach:
-
Compact defensive organisation
-
Quick transitions into attacking areas
-
Exploiting space behind advancing full-backs
-
Clinical finishing when chances arise
With the tie level, they won’t need to overcommit early — making them a constant counter-attacking threat.
Key Tactical Battle
This match will likely be decided by control versus transition.
-
Arsenal dominating possession vs Leverkusen breaking quickly
-
Midfield discipline on both sides
-
Managing risk when committing players forward
If Arsenal control the tempo, they tilt the game in their favour. If Leverkusen find space in behind, they can quickly swing momentum.
Game State Scenarios
If Arsenal score first:
-
Leverkusen are forced to open up
-
Spaces appear between lines
-
Arsenal can control transitions more effectively
If Leverkusen score first:
-
Arsenal increase attacking intensity
-
Pressure builds around the box
-
Set-pieces and crossing become key
Either way, the game is unlikely to remain static.
Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals
You’re backing a high-quality side at home in a finely balanced tie.
Reasons the value stands out:
-
Arsenal’s strong home record in big games
-
Tactical control and ability to manage tempo
-
The psychological edge of playing the second leg at home
-
A realistic pathway to progressing
At 50/1, the price significantly outweighs the actual probability of Arsenal finding a way through.
Sky Bet Exclusive
50/1 Arsenal to qualifyCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.
2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.
3. This promotion will run from 09:00 Monday, 16th March 2026 until 20:00 Tuesday, 17th March 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).
4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Arsenal to Qualify” in the match Arsenal vs Leverkusen, on Tuesday, 17th March 2026 (the “Bet”) at normal odds.
5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Arsenal do not qualify) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.
6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.
8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.
9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.
10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.
11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.
12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.
13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.
14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.
15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.
16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.
17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.
18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.
Sky Bet Exclusive
50/1 Arsenal to qualifyCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.