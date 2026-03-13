Sky Bet Free Bets and Most Popular Multis for Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Sky Bet Exclusive £30 in free bets when you place any bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

As the sun rises over the Cotswolds for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, Sky Bet has positioned itself as the most accessible entry point for punters with their "Bet Anything, Get £30 in Free Bets" promotion. By removing the traditional £10 minimum stake, Sky Bet is allowing fans to trigger a substantial betting bankroll for the Gold Cup with just a nominal qualifying bet on the early action.

This accessibility has led to a surge in multiple bets, as punters use their newly acquired free bets to build high-upside accumulators across the seven-race card. Drawing on Timeform’s expert analysis and Sky Bet’s industry-leading place terms—including 6 places in the County Hurdle and 4 places in the Gold Cup—here is a breakdown of the five most popular multiples currently trending on the Sky Bet platform.

1. The "People’s Acca" (500/1)

Selections: Minella Study, Karbau, Dinoblue, Thedeviluno

Backers: 11,686

11,686 The Analysis: This is by far the most popular multiple of the day, combining a strong Timeform selection with a high-priced "closer" in the finale. The journey begins with Minella Study in the Triumph Hurdle, whom Timeform identifies as the primary British hope after a very favourable impression over course and distance earlier this season. It moves into the County Hurdle with the 6/1 favourite Karbau , where Sky Bet’s 6-place offer provides a vital safety net for such a high-volume multiple.

2. The "Quality & Stamina" Treble (40/1)

Selections: Dinoblue, Doctor Steinberg, The Jukebox Man

Backers: 3,865

3,865 The Analysis: This treble focuses on horses with impeccable recent form and proven staying power. Dinoblue is the "NAP" for many on Friday, officially well-clear on the ratings in the Mares' Chase. She is followed by Doctor Steinberg in the Albert Bartlett, a horse who is 3-3 over hurdles and described by analysts as "every inch a smart prospect" for this 3-mile test.

3. The "Powerhouse" Quad (290/1)

Selections: Proactif, Karbau, Dinoblue, Doctor Steinberg

Backers: 2,455

2,455 The Analysis: This four-fold relies on the dominance of the festival's two most successful yards: Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton. It starts with Proactif in the Triumph, who Timeform suggests is "perhaps the pick of the Closutton battalion." It then moves into the Skelton-trained Karbau in the County Hurdle.

4. The "Market Movers" Trio (60/1)

Selections: Selma De Vary, Karbau, Dinoblue

Backers: 1,938

1,938 The Analysis: This treble tracks the "weight of money" on Gold Cup morning. Selma De Vary is the current market leader for the Triumph Hurdle and is expected to set a high standard for the juveniles. She is paired with Karbau , who has been the subject of significant support in the County Hurdle betting forecast.

5. The "Friday Giant" (220/1)

Selections: Selma De Vary, Karbau, Dinoblue, Doctor Steinberg

Backers: 1,771

1,771 The Analysis: A sophisticated four-fold that captures the essence of Gold Cup Friday. By combining the speed of the Triumph ( Selma De Vary ), the tactical puzzle of the County ( Karbau ), the raw class of the Mares' Chase ( Dinoblue ), and the grit of the Albert Bartlett ( Doctor Steinberg ), this bet covers the full spectrum of National Hunt racing.

How to use your Sky Bet £30 Bonus on these Multiples:

With Sky Bet paying 4 places in the Gold Cup (instead of 3) and 6 places in the County Hurdle, the best way to play these popular multiples is as an Each-Way Accumulator.

Qualify: Place a small bet (even 10p) on the 13:20 Triumph Hurdle to trigger your £30 in free bets. Deploy: Use one of your £10 free bets to back the "Quality & Stamina" Treble at 40/1. Hedge: Use your second £10 free bet to back the "People’s Acca" at 500/1 for a massive potential windfall. The Banker: Use your final £10 on a single for the Gold Cup, such as Jango Baie, where Sky Bet’s 4 places offer gives you a huge advantage over other firms.