The Case for Jango Baie in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

The Case for Jango Baie: The Stayer Ready to Peak

If Gaelic Warrior is the flash of the field, Jango Baie is the relentless engine. Trained by Nicky Henderson, this compact gelding has spent his chasing career looking like a horse that would only improve as the distances got longer.

Suited by the Distance

The Gold Cup trip of 3m 2f (approx. $3\frac{1}{4}$ miles) is exactly what Jango Baie has been crying out for. Timeform’s view is clear: he is "sure to be worth his place in the Gold Cup field" and is "unexposed as a stayer". Even when winning the Arkle over a much shorter trip, he looked like a stayer, charging home to take advantage of his rivals' shortcomings in a "most unlikely looking success".

Reversing the Form

Jango Baie comes into this following a close fourth in the King George VI Chase at Kempton. While he finished behind Gaelic Warrior that day, Timeform analysts believe he can reverse that form at Cheltenham. The Kempton track "didn't look ideal for him," as he took time to warm to his jumping and struggled to quicken on the flat track. The undulating, stamina-intensive nature of Cheltenham is far better suited to his "extraordinary finishing burst".

A Proven Festival Winner

Like his main rival, Jango Baie knows how to win at the Festival, having landed the Arkle Chase in 2025 by finding "plenty to lead close home". He is a horse that "remains with potential" and has already shown he can handle "heavy going," which could be crucial if the British weather plays its part.

The Strategy

The plan for Jango Baie will likely be to settle him in mid-division and let his natural stamina carry him into the race as others begin to fade. With the potential addition of headgear to "sharpen him up," he could find the extra gear needed to secure the blue riband of steeplechasing.

Top Offer: Sky Bet are offering 40/1 for Jango Baie to finish Top 3 in the Gold Cup, along with a £10 football bet builder.

 

