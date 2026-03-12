Menu icon
Cheltenham Gold Cup Runner by Runner Guide

2026 Cheltenham Gold Cup Runner-by-Runner Preview

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is a wide-open renewal this year. Here is a look at the leading contenders and their chances according to the latest Timeform views and betting forecasts.

The Leading Lights

  • Gaelic Warrior (7/2): The class act of the field. A former Arkle winner who has improved his temperament and jumping. While he has a Ryanair entry as backup, he is a "serious player" at this level.
  • Jango Baie (4/1): A relentless stayer who will relish the $3\frac{1}{4}$ mile trip. He ran as well as ever in the King George despite the track not being in his favour. He is Timeform's "preference" for the win.
  • The Jukebox Man (9/2): He won the King George VI Chase at Kempton and arrives with an unbeaten record over fences. He is expected to put up a massive fight to maintain that record.

The Main Challengers

  • Inothewayurthinkin (7/1): Highly regarded and sits prominently in the betting forecast. A major player if the race turns into a tactical affair.
  • Haiti Couleurs (8/1): Another strong Irish contender who adds depth to this "open-looking renewal".
  • Grey Dawning (14/1): A smart chaser who was beaten by Gaelic Warrior at Aintree last year after a crucial error at the last. If he can jump cleanly, he represents good each-way value.

The Outsiders

  • Spillane's Tower (16/1): A talented runner who could surprise a few if the ground is soft.
  • Envoi Allen (22/1): The veteran of the field. While he may lack the peak brilliance of the younger stars, his experience at the Festival is unmatched.
  • Firefox (28/1): Has plenty to find on form but remains an interesting prospect for a yard that knows how to prime one for the big day.
  • L'homme Presse (66/1) & Gold Tweet (100/1): Both face a stiff task against this calibre of opponent but add variety to the field.

Summary Table: Key Gold Cup Offers

Brand

Offer

Paddy Power

40/1 Gaelic Warrior to Win + £10 PL Bet Builder

Sky Bet

40/1 Jango Baie Top 3 + £10 Football Bet Builder

Sky Bet

Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8+ runners)

Betfair

Paying 4 places instead of 3 (11+ runners)

Final Verdict

While Gaelic Warrior has the brilliance, Jango Baie is the pick to grind out a victory in what promises to be a grueling test. However, with extra places on offer from Sky Bet and Betfair, Grey Dawning and Inothewayurthinkin are the sensible each-way alternatives.

 

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

