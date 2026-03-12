Cheltenham Gold Cup Runner by Runner Guide

Paddy Power Multiples Special
2026 Cheltenham Gold Cup Runner-by-Runner Preview
The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is a wide-open renewal this year. Here is a look at the leading contenders and their chances according to the latest Timeform views and betting forecasts.
The Leading Lights
- Gaelic Warrior (7/2): The class act of the field. A former Arkle winner who has improved his temperament and jumping. While he has a Ryanair entry as backup, he is a "serious player" at this level.
- Jango Baie (4/1): A relentless stayer who will relish the $3\frac{1}{4}$ mile trip. He ran as well as ever in the King George despite the track not being in his favour. He is Timeform's "preference" for the win.
- The Jukebox Man (9/2): He won the King George VI Chase at Kempton and arrives with an unbeaten record over fences. He is expected to put up a massive fight to maintain that record.
The Main Challengers
- Inothewayurthinkin (7/1): Highly regarded and sits prominently in the betting forecast. A major player if the race turns into a tactical affair.
- Haiti Couleurs (8/1): Another strong Irish contender who adds depth to this "open-looking renewal".
- Grey Dawning (14/1): A smart chaser who was beaten by Gaelic Warrior at Aintree last year after a crucial error at the last. If he can jump cleanly, he represents good each-way value.
The Outsiders
- Spillane's Tower (16/1): A talented runner who could surprise a few if the ground is soft.
- Envoi Allen (22/1): The veteran of the field. While he may lack the peak brilliance of the younger stars, his experience at the Festival is unmatched.
- Firefox (28/1): Has plenty to find on form but remains an interesting prospect for a yard that knows how to prime one for the big day.
- L'homme Presse (66/1) & Gold Tweet (100/1): Both face a stiff task against this calibre of opponent but add variety to the field.
Final Verdict
While Gaelic Warrior has the brilliance, Jango Baie is the pick to grind out a victory in what promises to be a grueling test. However, with extra places on offer from Sky Bet and Betfair, Grey Dawning and Inothewayurthinkin are the sensible each-way alternatives.
